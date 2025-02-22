Beterbiev vs Bivol LIVE: Updates and undercard results from undisputed rematch after Bakole replaces Dubois
Dmitry Bivol challenges undisputed champion Artur Beterbiev in a light-heavyweight rematch, after Joseph Parker fights Martin Bakole – who replaces the ill Daniel Dubois
Artur Beterbiev will defend the undisputed light-heavyweight titles in a rematch with Dmitry Bivol tonight, four months after their first fight for all the major belts.
In October, the unbeaten Beterbiev won a controversial decision against Bivol to leave Saudi Arabia as the undisputed light-heavyweight king – while Bivol suffered the first loss of his professional career.
Now, Bivol bids for revenge as he returns to Riyadh to box Beterbiev again, after Joseph Parker fights Martin Bakole in the co-main event of a stacked card.
Parker was due to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title, but the champion withdrew due to illness on Thursday. As a result, Parker faces the “most-avoided” heavyweight in boxing – as Bakole is often referred to – on just two days’ notice.
And there are many other great fights tonight, on what some have called the “greatest” card in boxing history. Follow live updates and results from Beterbiev vs Bivol 2, Parker vs Bakole, and the full undercard:
Full fight card as Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 headlines stacked event
Artur Beterbiev (C) vs Dmitry Bivol 2 (undisputed light-heavyweight titles)
Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole (WBO interim heavyweight title)
Shakur Stevenson (C) vs Josh Padley (WBC lightweight title)
Carlos Adames (C) vs Hamzah Sheeraz (WBC middleweight title)
Vergil Ortiz Jr (C) vs Israil Madrimov (WBC interim super-welterweight title)
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel (vacant WBC interim heavyweight title)
Joshua Buatsi (C) vs Callum Smith (WBO interim light-heavyweight title)
How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2
The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view, Sky Sports Box Office, and TNT Sports Box Office.
The event will cost £19.99 on DAZN and TNT in the UK, and £19.95 on Sky in the UK ($25.99 on DAZN in the US; €19.99 on DAZN in Ireland; €24.95 on Sky in Ireland).
Viewers do not need a subscription to any of these platforms to purchase the pay-per-view.
Buying the event on DAZN will grant viewers a free, seven-day trial to the platform’s full services – and UK viewers will enter a free prize draw to win tickets for Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
(We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.)
Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 and undercard timings
The event will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today.
The first fight of the night is expected at 4.15pm GMT (8.15am PT / 10.15am CT / 11.15am ET).
Parker vs Bakole is scheduled to begin at 9.10pm GMT (1.10pm PT / 3.10pm CT / 4.10pm ET).
Ring walks for Beterbiev vs Bivol are due at 10.30pm GMT (2.30pm PT / 4.30pm CT / 5.30pm ET).
Beterbiev vs Bivol 2: Welcome!
