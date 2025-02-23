Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 official scorecards: Did judges get it right in undisputed title rematch?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dmitry Bivol won the undisputed light-heavyweight titles from Artur Beterbiev on Saturday, avenging a narrow loss to the latter in the process.

In October, Beterbiev won a majority decision against Bivol, unifying all the major belts – although many observers felt Bivol had done enough to win.

Still, Bivol claimed he had to “add more” in a rematch, and the 34-year-old did just that, winning a majority decision of his own. That also meant he handed Beterbiev his first professional loss, four months after the 40-year-old did the same to him.

The scorecards in the rematch read 114-114, 116-112, 115-113, with the latter two in Bivol’s favour, but was that the correct ruling? Below are the official, round-by-round scorecards from the judges, followed by a detailed breakdown of how Indy Sport scored the bout...

Round one

Both men landing jabs, Bivol beating Beterbiev to the punch in most cases. Beterbiev with a decent body shot, but Bivol responding in kind. Bivol blocks a right cross up top, but absorbs a right hook to the body. Bivol started on the front foot but is finding himself pushed back as the round goes on. Challenger almost lands a hard right cross, but it looks blocked. One-two from Bivol, just as Beterbiev starts to find a forward rhythm again. Beterbiev with a cross to the head late in the round, Bivol with a one-two on the bell. Beterbiev 9-10 Bivol.

Round two

open image in gallery Dmitry Bivol (left) en route to victory over Artur Beterbiev ( Getty Images )

Beterbiev straight after Bivol, but walking onto shots. One-two for Bivol again. Beterbiev, face already reddened, is pressing forward constantly. Bivol is blocking the majority of Beterbiev’s jabs. Beterbiev loads up on one combination, but doesn’t land clean. Bivol’s jab proving sharp, effective. The challenger is forced to circle, but he lands a beautiful cross! Beterbiev sees a cross blocked. Bivol switches stances and throws a slew of jabs – the subsequent cross is kept out by Beterbiev’s guard, though. Beterbiev with a heavy right hook to the body. Beterbiev 9-10 Bivol.

Round three

Heavy offence by Beterbiev early in the third – not getting through clean, but making quite the noise. Nice counter cross by Bivol. Double-jab from Beterbiev. Another fine cross by Bivol, then a grazing right hook from Beterbiev. Flurry from Bivol, who targets the head then slings one shot to the body. Bivol rolls under a right hook, then tries to shove the champion away. Bivol blocks again, then lets go with three combinations, before circling away. Beterbiev jabs to the midriff. Bivol with a prolonged combination upstairs, squeezing a few shots through the guard. Heavy right hand from Beterbiev, then a left hook to the body! But Bivol fires back with five or six shots! Beterbiev gets a right in, too! Beterbiev 9-10 Bivol.

Round four

Beterbiev starts fast again, landing a winging right hook, and Bivol is reddened on the nose! Hook to the body by Beterbiev. Bivol looks to be resting slightly, and when he does throw, Beterbiev is showing good head movement. Beterbiev with a jab to the body, then a flurry that ends in a left hook, which has Bivol wobbling! Not rocked, just off-balance. Bivol with a combo of his own, but Beterbiev goes body then head with power. Cross to the body by Bivol, then another. Power jab from Beterbiev, who then walks onto a shot and has his head snapped back. Beterbiev 10-9 Bivol.

open image in gallery Beterbiev and Bivol arguably produced an even better fight than their first ( Getty Images )

Round five

Clubbing right hook to the body by Beterbiev. He corners Bivol and just about lands a cross, then another thudding hook to the mid-section. Beterbiev slows slightly now, but Bivol can’t capitalise, as he too uses time to recover. Now he gets back to the jab, switching targets. Beterbiev resumes his forward pressure but eats a well-timed right cross from Bivol, who then evades a hook. Right crosses to the head are working for Beterbiev now, and another left hook to the body. Bivol looks worried late in the round, as Beterbiev gets through with increasing frequency! Beterbiev 10-9 Bivol.

Round six

Jab by Bivol, cross by Beterbiev. Good jabs by Beterbiev, but Bivol responds in kind. Beterbiev backs up Bivol and throws a teasing combination – just testing the guard. Bivol with a timely cross. A left hook barely misses for Bivol, who then succeeds with some straights. Beterbiev retaliates by stalking the challenger and landing a hard right. More rights, and Bivol can’t rest. The challenger with some clever flurries now, though, including some clean lefts! Beterbiev’s face is badly marked... Heavy body cross from Bivol, but he eats a cross from the champ, too! Beterbiev with a strong final few seconds. The closest round of the fight so far, could go either way. Beterbiev 10-9 Bivol.

Round seven

open image in gallery Bivol found a second wind and pulled away down the stretch ( Getty Images )

Overhand right just about lands for Beterbiev, who blocks a heavy cross attempt. Leaping right hand from Beterbiev is partially blocked. He cuts down the ring and peppers Bivol with both hands. Bivol with a one-two, but it doesn’t faze the champ. Double-jab stings Beterbiev. More tidy jabs from Bivol, who varies his targets. Now a left hook at the end of a combination is on point for Bivol, who has grown into this round and maybe taken it late on. Beterbiev 9-10 Bivol.

Round eight

Beterbiev walks onto a jab then barely misses with a cross. Bivol fires back, but Beterbiev responds with a right hook to the body. Another sharp combo by Bivol, who eats a jab next. Beterbiev is still boxing almost solely on the front foot. He covers up as Bivol lands a couple more flurries, including a mean right hook. Another strong cluster of punches from Bivol, who seems to be enjoying a second wind. Another harsh hook lands for him. Beterbiev with a weaker hook of his own. Clean cross to the body of Beterbiev, then both men land simultaneously. Beterbiev with one more shot, then they clinch. Beterbiev 9-10 Bivol.

Round nine

Active start to the round by Bivol, who adds more combos and a lone cross. Beterbiev lands nothing for a while, then connects with a straight to the body. Slick movement from Bivol to roll under a shot, turn, and land a lovely combination! Wow. Beterbiev stalks forward, still. Beterbiev lands clean to the face of Bivol, who comes back with shots in greater numbers. Beterbiev corners him, but Bivol skips along the ropes. Bivol blocks Beterbiev’s late efforts, except for a right hook to the body. Beterbiev 9-10 Bivol.

open image in gallery Bivol was cut badly late in the fight, but marked up Beterbiev’s face throughout ( Getty Images )

Round 10

Beterbiev knows he needs to arrest momentum. He lands a decent right hand, then uses his jab to good effect. Bivol is slowing down again, while Beterbiev is staying active. Both men land crosses! Now Bivol with a fantastic combination, and Beterbiev takes some heavy breaths. The champion gets through with a cross, while getting back on the front foot. Beterbiev lands a right hook to the body, Bivol connects upstairs. Bivol with a decent end to the round, too. Beterbiev 10-9 Bivol.

Round 11

Beterbiev scores to the body, Bivol lands to the head. Bivol with a flurry upstairs now. Beterbiev with a good jab, though. He then backs up Bivol and thuds a right cross to the body. Sharp jab from Bivol. Beterbiev tries more positive work, but Bivol’s counters are on point – punctuated by a nice right hook! Bivol has Beterbiev going backwards, keeping the champion retreating with straight shots. A jab stops the challenger’s rhythm, however. One-two by Bivol. Now a prolonged flurry! Beterbiev 9-10 Bivol.

Round 12

open image in gallery Bivol and his team celebrate their undisputed title win ( Getty Images )

Beterbiev’s corner tells him he needs this round. The boxers touch gloves. Beterbeiv with a grazing cross to the body. He then lands a stern jab, after a combo from Bivol. More action from Bivol, who is trying to avoid the slow finish he had in the first fight. But Beterbiev with a good moment now! Both men land sporadic shots, as Beterbiev comes forward as usual. Jab to the body, cross to the head by Bivol, then a few more punches upstairs. Beterbiev with a promising spell now, however. He cuts Bivol around the left eye and corners him! Bivol ties up, buying himself time. The action resumes, and a left hook lands for Beterbiev – how did Bivol take that?? A strong finish from Beterbiev. Beterbiev 10-9 Bivol.