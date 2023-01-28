Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Yarde will be in a familiar situation this weekend, as he bids to become a world champion by challenging a grizzled Russian veteran.

In 2019, it was Sergey Kovalev who stood between Yarde and his dream and stopped the Briton late on; this Saturday in London, it will be Artur Beterbiev who will look to deny Yarde.

Beterbiev, 37, is unbeaten at 18-0 with 18 knockouts, as he enters Wembley Arena to defend the WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) heads into this main-event bout on a three-fight win streak, having secured stoppages in each of those contests.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Beterbiev vs Yarde takes place at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday 28 January.

The main card is due to start at 7pm GMT (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at approximately 10pm GMT (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fight card will air live on BT Sport – it is not a pay-per-view event. Subscribers can also stream the action live on BT Sport’s website and app.

In the US, ESPN+ will broadcast the fights live.

Odds

Beterbiev – 1/10

Yarde – 5/1

Draw – 22/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (Getty Images)

Artur Beterviev (C) vs Anthony Yarde (WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles)

Artem Dalakian (C) vs David Jimenez (WBA flyweight title)

Willy Hutchinson vs Emil Markic (vacant WBO intercontinental light-heavyweight title)

Karol Itauma vs TBA (vacant WBA international light-heavyweight title)

Charles Frankham vs Joshua Ocampo (super-featherweight)

Umar Khan vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti (featherweight)

Sean Noakes vs Santiago Garces (welterweight)

Joshua Frankham vs Joe Hardy (welterweight)

Khalid Ali vs Ivica Gogosevic (super-welterweight)

Tommy Fletcher vs Darryl Sharp (cruiserweight)

Moses Itauma vs TBA (heavyweight)