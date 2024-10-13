Beterbiev edges past Bivol in controversial result after undisputed fight - live reaction
Artur Beterbiev won the undisputed light-heavyweight titles, staying unbeaten and handing Dmitry Bivol his first loss – but due to a controversial scorecard
Artur Beterbiev secured undisputed status at light-heavyweight with a controversial win over Dmitry Bivol on Saturday.
Beterbiev entered Saudi Arabia as unified champion, holding the WBC, WBO and IBF belts, and he took Bivol’s WBA title via majority decision. The scorecards read 114-114, 115-113, 116-112 in favour of Beterbiev, 39, with the latter scorecard seeming surprisingly wide.
Bivol, 33, is known as the slicker technician, while Beterbiev is famed for his power – which had forged a 20-0 record with 20 knockouts before Saturday (12 October). And Bivol’s tidy work seemed to build him an early lead, although Beterbiev continually pressed forward and sporadically showed his strength.
Bivol impressed with his bravery and composure, often standing in front of the harder hitter and crafting trademark combinations, although at many points he was forced to skip around the ring and throw short shots to deter Beterbiev. As the momentum swayed, Bivol seemed to pull ahead in the middle rounds, before Beterbiev came on strong in the final frames – occasionally forcing Bivol to cover up and hold on for the bell.
Even so, the 116-112 scorecard in the Russian-Canadian’s favour will surprise many viewers, with the consensus being that a draw or narrow win for either fighter would have been fair. Regardless, Bivol – also of Russian descent but with Kyrgyzstani heritage – will leave Riyadh with a first professional loss to his name (23-1, 12 KOs).
Artur Beterbiev wins controversial decision against Dmitry Bivol to become undisputed
The unified light-heavyweight champion took Bivol’s WBA belt via majority decision in Saudi Arabia
Eddie Hearn: “In one of the biggest fights of our generation, the most important fight of Dmitry Bivol’s life, you give him four rounds?
“It’s disgusting. You heard Beterbiev’s corner in the 10th round: They told him he had to knock him out.
“Top Rank knew he’d lost. I’m absolutely baffled and disgusted. I don’t want to disrespect Artur Beterbiev...
“That judge should never work again. Four rounds [to Bivol] in a fight of this magnitude is disgusting.”
Frank Warren says he had it to Bivol by “a couple of rounds”. He says “116-112” to Beterbiev is “ridiculous” and “a joke”.
Bivol: “I don’t have any explanation, because it would look like excuses. I just congratulate Artur and his team, they deserve it.
“I did my job. I felt that I could do better, it just... some opinion of judges... Congratulations, Artur. I didn’t see this fight. He won, what can I say?”
Beterbiev says he’s open to a rematch. He admits Bivol is likelier the more skilled boxer, and says he didn’t fight amazingly against the younger man tonight.
