Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US this weekend?
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Dmitry Bivol could set up a huge rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this weekend, if he can get past Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.
Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title by outpointing Canelo in May – becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican – and the Russian defends the belt again here.
Bivol, 31, puts the gold on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Ramirez, also 31, in a main-event contest at the Etihad Arena.
Bivol carries a 20-0 record into Abu Dhabi, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the Mexican southpaw having achieved 30 of those wins via KO.
Here’s all you need to know about Bivol vs “Zurdo”.
When is it?
Bivol vs Ramirez will take place on Saturday 5 November at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The main card will begin at 5.30pm GMT (10.30am PT, 12.30pm CT, 1.30pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected to take place at 9pm GMT (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The fights will air live on DAZN. A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.
Odds
Bivol – 1/5
Ramirez – 10/3
Draw – 25/1
Full card
Dmitry Bivol (C) vs Gilberto Ramirez for (WBA light-heavyweight title)
Chantelle Cameron (C) vs Jessica McCaskill (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF women’s super-lightweight titles)
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Zelfa Barrett (vacant IBF super-featherweight title)
Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (flyweight)
Khalid Yafai vs Jerald Paclar (bantamweight)
Sultan Al Nuaimi vs Jerome Baloro (super-flyweight)
Aqib Fiaz vs Diego Valiterra (super-featherweight)
Campbell Hatton vs Denis Bartos (lightweight)
Fahad Al Bloushi vs Giorgi Gotchoshvili (lightweight)
Majid Al Naqbi vs John Lawrence Ordonio (super-lightweight)
