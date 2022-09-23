Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Eddie Hearn: Talks over Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch already under way

Canelo was outpointed by the light-heavyweight champion in a title fight this May

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 23 September 2022 17:59
Comments
Canelo Settles Trilogy With GGG In Dominant Points Win

Eddie Hearn has said he has already begun talks with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez over a rematch against Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo outpointed long-time rival Gennady Golovkin last Saturday (17 September) to round out the pair’s trilogy and bounce back from a loss to Bivol.

Mexican Canelo, who remained undisputed super-middleweight champion with his second victory over Golovkin, suffered a decision loss to Bivol in May while challenging the Russian for the WBA light-heavyweight title.

Hearn, who has promoted Canelo for the multiple-weight world champion’s recent fights, told Boxing Social on Friday (23 September): “Absolutely, we’re already talking about the Dmitry Bivol fight; see if he wins in Abu Dhabi [against Gilberto Ramirez in November].

“But we’ve got a great relationship. We’ve done five fights now with Canelo Alvarez, so hopefully we’ll continue for the rest of his career.”

Recommended

Alvarez’s loss to the unbeaten Bivol marked the second defeat of his professional career, following the 32-year-old’s loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Canelo was expected by some to immediately rematch Bivol, 31, but instead opted to face Golovkin for a third time. Meanwhile, Bivol is set to defend his title against Ramirez in November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in