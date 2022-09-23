Eddie Hearn: Talks over Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch already under way
Canelo was outpointed by the light-heavyweight champion in a title fight this May
Eddie Hearn has said he has already begun talks with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez over a rematch against Dmitry Bivol.
Canelo outpointed long-time rival Gennady Golovkin last Saturday (17 September) to round out the pair’s trilogy and bounce back from a loss to Bivol.
Mexican Canelo, who remained undisputed super-middleweight champion with his second victory over Golovkin, suffered a decision loss to Bivol in May while challenging the Russian for the WBA light-heavyweight title.
Hearn, who has promoted Canelo for the multiple-weight world champion’s recent fights, told Boxing Social on Friday (23 September): “Absolutely, we’re already talking about the Dmitry Bivol fight; see if he wins in Abu Dhabi [against Gilberto Ramirez in November].
“But we’ve got a great relationship. We’ve done five fights now with Canelo Alvarez, so hopefully we’ll continue for the rest of his career.”
Alvarez’s loss to the unbeaten Bivol marked the second defeat of his professional career, following the 32-year-old’s loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.
Canelo was expected by some to immediately rematch Bivol, 31, but instead opted to face Golovkin for a third time. Meanwhile, Bivol is set to defend his title against Ramirez in November.
