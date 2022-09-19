Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gennady Golovkin took a phone call from Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while in the ring following his loss to Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo won the super-middleweight title bout by unanimous decision but Golovkin is still a national hero in his native country. The news was confirmed by the president’s publicist Fred Sternburg.

“For those wondering about the call Golovkin received inside the ring following his fight with Canelo, it was from the President of Kazakhstan,” he said.

It is thought the politician said to the fighter: “For the fans, you were and will remain the national champion and the best in the world. We are proud of you.”

The star was gracious in defeat on Saturday and congratulated his opponent, who remains super-middleweight undisputed champion, on his win post-fight.

“I have a great plan with a lot of opponents,” Golovkin said. “But today, congratulations to all boxing fans, remember I have three belts at 160lb, I’ll come back, I’m still champion.

“I want to shake hands with Canelo and his whole team and I hope you understand he’s a real warrior. If you don’t understand, you don’t understand nothing.”

The trilogy bout brought an end to the fighters’ rivalry and Mexican superstar Canelo says he will now have surgery before taking to the ring again.

“I can’t hold a glass,” said the 32-year-old. “It’s really bad. But I’m a warrior.”