Gennady Golovkin takes phone call from Kazakhstan president in the ring after Canelo Alvarez loss
Canelo claimed a unanimous victory to complete their trilogy
Gennady Golovkin took a phone call from Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while in the ring following his loss to Canelo Alvarez.
Canelo won the super-middleweight title bout by unanimous decision but Golovkin is still a national hero in his native country. The news was confirmed by the president’s publicist Fred Sternburg.
“For those wondering about the call Golovkin received inside the ring following his fight with Canelo, it was from the President of Kazakhstan,” he said.
It is thought the politician said to the fighter: “For the fans, you were and will remain the national champion and the best in the world. We are proud of you.”
The star was gracious in defeat on Saturday and congratulated his opponent, who remains super-middleweight undisputed champion, on his win post-fight.
“I have a great plan with a lot of opponents,” Golovkin said. “But today, congratulations to all boxing fans, remember I have three belts at 160lb, I’ll come back, I’m still champion.
“I want to shake hands with Canelo and his whole team and I hope you understand he’s a real warrior. If you don’t understand, you don’t understand nothing.”
The trilogy bout brought an end to the fighters’ rivalry and Mexican superstar Canelo says he will now have surgery before taking to the ring again.
“I can’t hold a glass,” said the 32-year-old. “It’s really bad. But I’m a warrior.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies