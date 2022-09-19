Jump to content

Gennady Golovkin takes phone call from Kazakhstan president in the ring after Canelo Alvarez loss

Canelo claimed a unanimous victory to complete their trilogy

Sarah Rendell
Monday 19 September 2022 14:57
Golovkin and Canelo competed in their trilogy bout over the weekend

Golovkin and Canelo competed in their trilogy bout over the weekend

(Getty Images)

Gennady Golovkin took a phone call from Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while in the ring following his loss to Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo won the super-middleweight title bout by unanimous decision but Golovkin is still a national hero in his native country. The news was confirmed by the president’s publicist Fred Sternburg.

“For those wondering about the call Golovkin received inside the ring following his fight with Canelo, it was from the President of Kazakhstan,” he said.

It is thought the politician said to the fighter: “For the fans, you were and will remain the national champion and the best in the world. We are proud of you.”

The star was gracious in defeat on Saturday and congratulated his opponent, who remains super-middleweight undisputed champion, on his win post-fight.

“I have a great plan with a lot of opponents,” Golovkin said. “But today, congratulations to all boxing fans, remember I have three belts at 160lb, I’ll come back, I’m still champion.

“I want to shake hands with Canelo and his whole team and I hope you understand he’s a real warrior. If you don’t understand, you don’t understand nothing.”

The trilogy bout brought an end to the fighters’ rivalry and Mexican superstar Canelo says he will now have surgery before taking to the ring again.

“I can’t hold a glass,” said the 32-year-old. “It’s really bad. But I’m a warrior.”

