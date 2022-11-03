Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dmitry Bivol will put the WBA light-heavyweight title on the line on Saturday, as he defends the gold against Gilberto Ramirez.

Six months after retaining the belt against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Bivol faces another Mexican in the form of Ramirez.

The two unbeaten 31-year-olds will clash in a main-event bout in Abu Dhabi, with a win for Bivol potentially lining up the Russian for a rematch with Canelo.

Bivol carries a 20-0 record into the Etihad Arena, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the southpaw having achieved 30 of those wins via KO.

Here’s all you need to know about Bivol vs “Zurdo”.

When is it?

Bivol vs Ramirez will take place on Saturday 5 November at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The main card will begin at 5.30pm GMT (10.30am PT, 12.30pm CT, 1.30pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected to take place at 9pm GMT (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fights will air live on DAZN. A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Gilberto Ramirez is unbeaten at 44-0 (30 knockouts) (Getty Images)

Bivol – 1/5

Ramirez – 10/3

Draw – 25/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Dmitry Bivol (C) vs Gilberto Ramirez for (WBA light-heavyweight title)

Chantelle Cameron (C) vs Jessica McCaskill (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF women’s super-lightweight titles)

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Zelfa Barrett (vacant IBF super-featherweight title)

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (flyweight)

Khalid Yafai vs Jerald Paclar (bantamweight)

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs Jerome Baloro (super-flyweight)

Aqib Fiaz vs Diego Valiterra (super-featherweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Denis Bartos (lightweight)

Fahad Al Bloushi vs Giorgi Gotchoshvili (lightweight)

Majid Al Naqbi vs John Lawrence Ordonio (super-lightweight)