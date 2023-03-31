Jump to content

Watch as Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin weigh-in ahead of heavyweight bout

Oliver Browning
Friday 31 March 2023 13:02
Watch as Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin tip the scales at the weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight fight in London.

The pair go head-to-head at the O2 Arena on Saturday night (1 April) as the Brit makes his much-anticipated return to the ring.

Joshua is looking to bounce back from consecutive bruising losses at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk and simply cannot afford anything other than a win to re-establish himself in boxing’s heavyweight division.

Ahead of the bout, AJ has suggested he could “retire” if he loses to his American opponent this weekend.

“I will retire if I lose,” he said, per the Daily Mail.

“I’m not here to battle people; if people want me to retire, I will retire.”

Franklin, meanwhile, lost his last fight to Briton Dillian Whyte on points decision in November, his only career defeat in 22 fights.

