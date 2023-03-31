Watch as Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin weigh-in ahead of heavyweight bout

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin tip the scales at the weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight fight in London.

The pair go head-to-head at the O2 Arena on Saturday night (1 April) as the Brit makes his much-anticipated return to the ring.

Joshua is looking to bounce back from consecutive bruising losses at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk and simply cannot afford anything other than a win to re-establish himself in boxing’s heavyweight division.

Ahead of the bout, AJ has suggested he could “retire” if he loses to his American opponent this weekend.

“I will retire if I lose,” he said, per the Daily Mail.

“I’m not here to battle people; if people want me to retire, I will retire.”

Franklin, meanwhile, lost his last fight to Briton Dillian Whyte on points decision in November, his only career defeat in 22 fights.

