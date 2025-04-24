Brandon Glanton threatens to give Chris Billam-Smith ‘brain damage’ in shocking insult
The pair will fire off punches on Saturday, but Glanton fired off spiteful words at Thursday’s press conference
Brandon Glanton chose to use Chris Billam-Smith's son as verbal ammunition and shockingly threatened to give the British bruiser "brain damage" ahead of their bout on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn undercard.
The American boxer did not hold back at the event's final press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, taking to the mic and unleashing a torrent of abuse on the 34-year-old.
Billam-Smith, taking a calmer approach to the rivalry, didn't know why Glanton was being so hostile.
He said: “I’m sure he’ll tell everyone in a minute, he’s told everyone else."
“He knows exactly where that energy came from, Chris is a b***h, it’s just plain and simple," Glanton responded.
“I didn’t plan on getting much into it, but at the media workout in 2023, when [Lawrence] Okolie and Billam fought, he was very disrespectful.
“Obviously everyone knows I was there in support for Okolie. I was sticking my hand out, and [Chris] walked right past me.
“His son has a b***h for a father. I don’t care about these lights, these cameras, I’m gonna f*** you up. I’m gonna give you brain damage, dog.”
Billam-Smith kept a level head and did not rise to the threats, replying: “I’ll leave all the talking to Saturday."
Glanton wasn't finished causing trouble, however, and started getting into it with fellow cruiserweight Clarke.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
“We’ve been walking around all week, buddy, and you ain’t said nothing,” Clarke said, to which the American hit back: “You better watch your mouth, boy.”
“Who you calling ‘boy’?” Clarke then asked.
Both got to their feet and threatened to get physical there and then, before Billam-Smith pleaded with Clarke to let him deal with Glanton on Saturday.
Later, during Billam-Smith’s face-off with Glanton, the Briton appeared to offer a stern warning to his opponent.
Billam-Smith will hope to get back to winning ways under the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium lights this weekend, coming off his second professional loss back in November, when he dropped his world title to Gilberto Ramirez in a WBO and WBA unification bout.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments