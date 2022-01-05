The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Canelo Alvarez ‘has heavyweight power’ to trouble Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury
The Mexican superstar will jump up to cruiserweight to face world champion Ilunga Makabu, but his stablemate Frank Sanchez insists he has the power to trouble heavyweights
Canelo Alvarez has “heavyweight power” to be able to trouble Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury in the heavyweight division according to stablemate Frank Sanchez.
The unbeaten Cuban dispatched Christian Hammer in Florida on New Year’s Day.
And Sanchez has shared the ring with Canelo in sparring under the watchful eye of Eddy Reynoso.
And after a surprise move by the Mexican superstar to step up to cruiserweight, with a WBC world title fight against Ilunga Makabu later this year, Sanchez has detailed how the undisputed super-middleweight champion could make waves in the sport’s premier division.
“Look, I’ve sparred with Canelo,” Sanchez told DAZN. “I can tell you with the utmost confidence that Canelo has heavyweight power.
“He can handle cruiserweight, and in my opinion, he could be a heavyweight champion if he put his mind to it.
“Canelo is an absolute stud. He’s very serious and very respectful both with me and his work ethic.
“The biggest lesson that I learned from him is the fact that it doesn’t matter whether you’re training or you’re inside the ring, that you got to be serious about your craft, that you got to follow it with passion.
“That’s the main thing that I took away from being around Canelo, someone that I appreciate a lot.”
Canelo has also discussed his potential ceiling as a fighter, admitting heavyweight would likely prove a challenge too far due to his diminutive stature at 5ft 8ins in comparison to Fury, who stands at 6ft 8ins.
“I think a year ago I said no to a switch to cruiserweight… and here we are,” said Alvarez.
“Therefore I don’t think so but I don’t know for sure with Eddy [Reynoso] sometimes. But I don’t think so. My body would not allow that to happen.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies