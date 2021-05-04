Canelo Alvarez expects to ‘work out’ Billy Joe Saunders after a few rounds

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez acknowledges he’ll face a tough test against Billy Joe Saunders, but expects he can change his own style as the fight goes on to come out on top.

The build-up to the super-middleweight fight has seen the tensions which arise with titles on the line, with Saunders saying he will pull out of the fight if the boxing ring size to be used is not increased.

Alvarez, who has lost just once in 58 fights, is seeking to take the WBO belt from Saunders to add to his own WBA and WBC championships.

And although he knows there are differences in this fight compared to what he’s used to, he remains optimistic about utilising his experience to find a positive outcome.

“Billy Joe Saunders will be very difficult for the first few rounds because he has a different style,” he told the Guardian.

“But I am at that level where I can adapt to other fighters’ styles so after a few rounds I expect to work him out.”

Alvarez also pointed out that he’s simply going into the match-up focused on beating an opponent and improving his own record, rather than making the fight about any external factors, including what Saunders has had to say on social media.

“I am going in there to put in a great performance and win a great fight,” he added.

Tyson Fury has tipped Saunders to shock Alvarez, saying his mentality is good enough to shock the Mexican star.