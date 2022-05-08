Dmitry Bivol stuns Canelo Alvarez on points to retain WBA light-heavyweight title

Dmitry Bivol produced a near-faultless performance to defeat Canelo Alvarez and retain his WBA light-heavyweight title in the early hours of Sunday morning in Las Vegas.

Bivol used his superior size and precise technique to brilliant effect, dominating the vast majority of the fight with Canelo’s single punches unable to stem the sheer volume of shots coming back in his direction.

All three judges scored the bout 115-113 in the Kyrgyz-born Russian’s favour, with Canelo’s plans to face Gennady Golovkin in September wrecked after just the second defeat of his professional career.

“You need to give respect,” Canelo said in the ring afterwards. “He’s a great champion. In boxing sometimes you win and lose. Tonight I lost. No excuses.”

After being crowned undisputed champion at super-middleweight last year, Canelo was fighting at light-heavyweight for just the second time in his career, having stopped Sergey Kovalev in 2019.

From the opening bell, though, it was clear that Bivol would present a far trickier test, with his height, reach and relentless piston-like jab making it difficult for Canelo to close the distance or land any meaningful punches.

The first four rounds remained close, with Canelo’s single shots the most eye-catching and a vicious uppercut in the fourth round shook Bivol as he leant back against the ropes.

If that offered hope to the partisan crowd packed inside the T-Mobile Arena, it was promptly extinguished as Bivol became increasingly confident to hold his feet in combinations.

Canelo Alvarez had no answer to Dmitry Bivol’s size and technique (Getty Images)

A prolific amateur, Bivol’s punches were expertly measured and he showed consummate command of the ring, refusing to be drawn in by Canelo’s goading as the Mexican became increasingly frustrated during the middle rounds.

In the eighth, Bivol increased the pace again, backing Canelo up against the ropes and unleashing fierce combinations that left his opponent’s face reddened.

Bivol did appear to briefly tire in the ninth as Canelo was finally able to hold his feet on the inside, but by that point, the punishment and fatigue had begun to set in, his feet were heavy, and the champion was able to catch the single shots on his guard and arms.

Instead it was Bivol who looked as though he may chase a spectacular finish himself in the eleventh round as Canelo became increasingly resigned to defeat, and the Russian raised his arms in celebration after extinguishing the prospect of any late drama when the final bell rang.

There had been a lingering fear that Bivol may be deprived of his deserved victory on the judges’ scorecards, and although the rightful winner was declared, they still didn’t accurately represent the margin by which Bivol had dominated. He landed 152 punches to Canelo’s 84 throughout the fight and over four times as many jabs.

Canelo offered no complaints or excuses about the verdict, with his only previous defeat coming against Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2014, nor should there be any shame in falling short having already conquered two weight classes.

The 31-year-old was supposed to face Golovkin in a trilogy bout in September but he confirmed afterwards that he plans to activate the rematch clause in his contract to face Bivol again. “No problem,” was the Russian’s response and if Canelo is to gain redemption, it will surely require the greatest performance of such an already decorated career.