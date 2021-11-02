Canelo Alvarez explains why Caleb Plant fight is ‘personal’

Canelo Alvarez has insisted his upcoming fight with Caleb Plant has taken on a different edge because the American “crossed the line” with some of his comments ahead of Saturday’s bout.

Alvarez will put his WBC, WBA, and WBO titles on the line as the Mexican superstar aims to become the first undisputed champion in the super middleweight division.

But while the contest against IBF holder Plant is historic for those reasons, Alvarez has revealed it has become “personal” as well after the two rivals clashed at a heated press conference to announce the fight in September.

Punches were thrown and Alvarez and Plant had to be separated after the American insulted Alvarez’s mother and made reference to the Mexican’s six-month suspension for testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol in 2018.

When asked why the build up to the fight in Las Vegas on Saturday had become so heated, the 31-year-old Alvarez said: “All the talk, all the s*** he says. That’s why.

“He crossed the line and maybe too much, that’s why it’s personal. At the same time, it’s one of the most important fights for me.”

Alvarez, who is also aiming to become the first undisputed champion from Mexico, defeated Billy Joe Saunders in March to claim his WBO belt. Plant, 29, has an undefeated professional record and has held the IBF belt since 2019.

“When something is personal with me, it’s different,” Alvarez added.

“In my mind I have that special thing. It’s going to be a really good night for us.”