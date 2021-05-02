Mexican pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez has warned Jake Paul, Logan Paul and other YouTube celebrities that they “could get killed” if they continue facing experienced fighters in the ring.

Alvarez is a former opponent of Floyd Mayweather, who fights Logan Paul in an exhibition bout in Miami in June.

His brother Jake Paul has called out some of the biggest names in the UFC after knocking out former MMA fighter Ben Askren last month, and squared up with retired heavyweight championDaniel Cormier at UFC 261.

And Alvarez, who faces Billy Joe Saunders in a unification bout in Texas on Saturday, expressed concern when asked about the growing trend of ‘celebrity’ fights.

“They give them boxer’s licences when they’re not a boxer,” he said on the In-Depth With Graham Bensinger show. “They could get them killed. This is not a soccer game, they could get them killed.

“Why do they give licences to people who have never in their life even thrown a punch? If there’s a death, the commission will be responsible. Why? Because they issued the licence for the fight.”

Asked about the upcoming Mayweather-Paul fight, Canelo responded: “It’s not really relevant at all. It’s an exhibition, just for making money. It’s stupid. ”