‘Why not?’: Canelo Alvarez open to fighting UFC champion Kamaru Usman

Canelo Alvarez says he could on day fight UFC champion Kamaru Usman, but that his focus is on securing his boxing legacy.

Usman, nicknamed ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, has called out Alvarez demanding a showdown, but boxing’s pound-for-pound No1 fighter is focused on a world title bout against Dmitry Bivol on 7 May.

Alvarez initially dismissed the offer but he now says “maybe” it could happen.

“Pay day, it’s a pay day, I know,” he told The MMA Hour. “Maybe, why not? My trainer told me about it but it’s not on my mind.

“I want a really great legacy for my career, then we can talk about it.”

Usman is currently recovering from hand surgery and will not be back in the octagon until July. His Usman’s next welterweight title defence will “100 per cent” come against Leon Edwards, according to UFC president Dana White. Usman (20-1) won the belt from Tyron Woodley in 2019 and has since retained it five times – against three different opponents.

The Nigerian-American has twice successfully defended the gold against Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington respectively, with his most recent win coming against the latter in November. Between those bouts, Usman beat friend and former teammate Gilbert Burns.

Now, Usman is set for another rematch, with White confirming that Briton Edwards (19-3) will challenge the 34-year-old next.

“One hundred per cent,” the UFC president told TSN. “That kid’s had a rough run. He deserves it. If you look at it, Colby lost to [Usman] twice, Gilbert [Burns] lost, Leon’s next. He’s No3.”