Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders meet in a mouthwatering super middleweight fight in Texas this week.

Unified super middleweight champion Canelo (55-1-2, 37 KOs) carries a six-fight winning streak into the clash, having suffered his sole career loss in 2013 when he was defeated by Floyd Mayweather via decision, with a draw versus Gennadiy Golovkin in 2016 the only blemish on the 30-year-old’s record since then.

Saunders, meanwhile, enters the main-event bout with an undefeated record (30-0, 14 KOs). The Briton’s last outing was a unanimous-decision win against Martin Murray five months ago.

Can the southpaw, 31, put a dent in the legacy of the Mexican superstar?

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 8 May.

The ring walks are expected to get under way at approximately 4am BST on Sunday morning.

Where is it?

The fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How can I watch it?

The bout will stream on subscription service DAZN in the UK.

Odds

Alvarez: 1/7

Saunders: 9/2

What is Canelo’s net worth?

Per Forbes, Canelo’s career earnings were $37million as of June 2020. The Mexican has fought twice since then.

Prediction

It will be intriguing to see whether southpaw Saunders has the ability to frustrate Canelo, who is incredibly slick and technical. The enigmatic Saunders shouldn’t be counted out by any means, though the safe bet is on Canelo finding a path to victory over the course of 12 rounds. Canelo via decision.

Undercard

Elwin Soto vs Katsunari Takayama – WBO light flyweight title

Kieron Conway vs Souleymane Cissokho – WBA inter-continental super welterweight title

Frank Sanchez vs Nagy Aguilera

Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Antonio Meza

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs Xavier Wilson

Kelvin Davis vs Jan Marsalek