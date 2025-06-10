Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Canelo Alvarez v Terence Crawford date confirmed as boxing legends fight in Las Vegas

One of boxing’s most-anticipated bouts has finally been made, with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez set to face Terence Crawford in September

Lawrence Ostlere,Pete Carvill
Tuesday 10 June 2025 15:15 BST
Comments
Canelo Sets His Path!

The highly anticipated clash between boxing greats Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford will take place in Las Vegas on 13 September.

The fight had originally been planned for 12 September but has been moved to the following day. The original site for the bout, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is booked for football games on 13 and 14 September.

The fight between Alvarez and Crawford, the respective super-middleweight and light-middleweight champions, will see two of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters face against each other. The original bout between Alvarez and Crawford was announced following the former’s victory over the Cuban William Scull late last month.

Canelo Alvarez beat William Scull in a disappointing bout in Riyadh
Canelo Alvarez beat William Scull in a disappointing bout in Riyadh (Getty Images)

Alvarez, 63-2-2 (39), has been the dominant superstar in boxing following his loss against Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013. His recent bouts have taken place against Scull, Edgar Berlanga, Jaime Munguia, Jermell Charlo, and John Ryder.

‘Canelo’ has also notched up three bouts against middleweight great Gennady Golovkin and holds victories over Sergey Kovalev, Daniel Jacobs, and Caleb Plant in differing weight divisions.

Israil Madrimov, left, fights Terence Crawford during a super welterweight championship boxing match in Los Angeles
Israil Madrimov, left, fights Terence Crawford during a super welterweight championship boxing match in Los Angeles (AP)

Meanwhile, Crawford, 41-0 (31), has cut a less-vivid figure since beginning his career in 2008. Most recently, the Omaha native has been fought rarely with only five bouts between 2020 and 2024. He will also be moving up two weight divisions to face Alvarez.

The movement in dates of Canelo-Crawford will throw a wrench into the plans of many who have already booked flights and paid for hotel rooms. Many of the responses to Alalshikh’s tweet saying that he would announce a new date were negative, with fans saying that they now had to rebook and rearrange their itineraries.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in