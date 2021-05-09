Just minutes after stopping Billy Joe Saunders after eight rounds in Texas, Canelo Alvarez’s post-fight press conference was interrupted by a clash with Demetrius Andrade.

Andrade, who recently defended his WBO middleweight world title against Wales’ Liam Williams, has previously chased fights with both Canelo and Saunders and was ringside for the Mexican’s imperious victory on Saturday night.

In an attempt to stir a lucrative bout, Andrade started clapping and said: “So when can we get something going on? Let’s make it happen. What’s up Canelo? Congratulations today though, good job baby, good job. I’m a big fan… but what’s up though? When can we make it happen? What you think?”

Canelo, however, did not entertain the theatrics. “I know [you’re a fan]. Man, you fight with nobody. You are a champion but you fight with nobody. You won the belt with nobody,” he responded.

Andrade then began to question Canelo’s own level of opposition, citing his bout against Briton Rocky Fielding in 2018. “A lot of people haven’t fought nobody. What you mean bro? Rocky Fielding – who he fight?”

Andrade’s father then became involved, shouting: “You avoid him at 154, you avoid him at 160, now you’re going to avoid him at 168.”

As security attempted to escort Andrade out of the press conference room, Canelo shouted: “Get the f*** out of here man. Please, get the f*** out of here. It’s my night.”

Andrade’s father reacted angrily, shouting: “Don’t you say to him to get out here. F*** you. Go ahead, come. Come. Be a b****. F*** you.”

Andrade then said: “Don’t swear at me. Don’t talk to my dad like that. I’ll f*** you up. I just asked you a simple question. What you gonna do? You tough? Watch your mouth bro. I congratulated you bro, watch your mouth.”

Canelo then began to mock Andrade and shouted: “Hey, get the f*** out of here because I’m gonna f*** you up right now motherf***er. Hey, get the f*** out of here.

“Hey, you are a horrible fighter man. You never won against a good fighter. You are a horrible fighter. Horrible fighter. Just pay day, pay day, you want pay day, I know that.”

Despite Andrade’s best attempts, Canelo is all but certain to face Caleb Plant in September, who holds the IBF world title - the final belt the Mexican requires to become the undisputed champion at 168lbs.