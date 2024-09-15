✕ Close Guy Ritchie-directed trailer for Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois is released

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez beat Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas on Saturday, retaining the unified super-middleweight titles at the T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo, 34, dropped his challenger with a perfect left hook in round three and continued to outbox the American, 27, ultimately handing Berlanga the first loss of his career.

Berlanga had his moments, but Canelo’s famous chin held up to the younger fighter’s offence, and much of the drama came when the boxers traded fouls and heated words – the latter both during and between rounds.

Yet it was all respect between the pair after the final bell, as Berlanga apologised to Canelo for some of his behaviour and congratulated the champion on his victory.

Re-live updates and see results from the undercard and main event, below.