Jake Paul has doubled down on his claim that he will box Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the future, even saying he will beat the Mexican, who lost to Dmitry Bivol on Saturday.

Canelo was outpointed by the unbeaten Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, suffering a loss for just the second time in his professional career.

Canelo, whose previous defeat was a points loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, was on the wrong end of three 115-113 scorecards against Bivol, who landed almost double the number of punches that the Mexican did.

As a result, the Russian remained undefeated and retained the WBA light-heavyweight title against Canelo, who is undisputed super-middleweight champion and has held belts in four divisions – including light-heavyweight.

“And just like that, Canelo Alvarez loses to Dmitry Bivol,” YouTube star Paul said in a video on his Twitter page.

“An amazing fight by Bivol. I’m two inches bigger than Bivol, I’m 20lbs heavier. Give me three years and I take out Canelo in the same way.

“He’s on the ropes [celebrating] like he won, he only won three rounds out of the entire fight.”

Dmitry Bivol (left) earned a unanimous-decision win against Canelo (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Paul, who is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out all of his opponents, also hit out at Eddie Hearn.

Paul served as Amanda Serrano’s promoter ahead of the featherweight champion’s clash with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor in April; Hearn, meanwhile, was promoting Taylor.

During the build-up to the contest, which Taylor won via split decision, Hearn played down Paul’s suggestions that he will one day box Canelo.

“Eddie Hearn, f*** you. You can suck my d***,” Paul said. “I’m coming and I’m beating Canelo in three f***ing years. I put that on my mama.

“Congrats Dmitry Bivol. He has shown that Canelo is easily beatable by a bigger man, which is what I’ve known this entire time.

“Believe in yourself, kids, and don’t listen to these British scumbags like Eddie Hearn.”