Dana White and journalist steal the show at final Canelo vs Crawford press conference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC chief Dana White was involved in a heated exchange with a journalist as he refused to comment on Zuffa Boxing’s plans to replace the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act at the final press conference for Canelo Alvarez's super-fight with Terence Crawford.

Reporter Sean Zittel attempted to ask White about his plans to implement a UFC-style approach to boxing , which would be aided by replacing the ‘Ali Act’, which was first introduced in 1999.

A bi-partisan bill has been submitted to Congress labelled the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Revival act this year, which would replace the current law.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

The new bill would erode the power of boxing’s four major sanctioning bodies - the World Boxing Organisation, the World Boxing Association, the International Boxing Federation, and the World Boxing Council - whilst simultaneously giving more power to promoters when it comes to fighters’ contracts.

Zittel questioned White, asking: "Why do you want to make sweeping changes to the Muhammad Ali Reform Act that is meant to protect fighters, to bring about a business model that currently has your company already paying out $375million in anti-trust lawsuits?"

White replied: "This is obviously a long discussion. If you want to talk to me about that, then set up an interview. This isn't about me and my business. It’s about these two guys on Saturday night."

Dana White SHUTS DOWN a reporter at the #CaneloCrawford press conference 😬



Reporter: "Why do you want to make sweeping changes to the Muhammad Ali reform act that is meant to protect fighters..."



Dana: "Listen, if you want to be an asshole let's do it in private and we can do… pic.twitter.com/a8Wnnx6TJT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 12, 2025

Zittel attempted to probe further with a second question: “The California State Athletic Commission had a meeting about TKO (Parent company of Zuffa Boxing) trying to bring those changes to the Ali Act…”

"Listen, I get it, you want to showboat right now,” interjected White for a second time, who then offered a separate interview with Zittel.

"Set up an interview with me if this is really what you want to talk about."

One of the headliners, Crawford, attempted to diffuse the tense stand-off by jumping on the microphone and joking: “Fight, fight, fight!”Attention now turns to Saturday’s main event, with Crawford hoping to defeat Canelo and take all four major belts off the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.