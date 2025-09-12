The moment Canelo vs Crawford transformed into something else entirely

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thursday was the day fight week changed. Thursday was the day Canelo vs Crawford went from being a fanciful match-up to a material fight. As the protagonists partook in a customary press conference, Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez finally felt what this fight needed: the energy of the fans.

The air con of the T-Mobile offered a merciful respite from the searing Las Vegas sun, and just inside the venue’s side entrance, the voice of Max Kellerman was audible above the distant murmurs from the arena floor. Kellerman, a fan-favourite boxing pundit, has been brought back into the fold for Saturday’s super-fight after a long absence from the sport.

With the broadcaster facing the other way, all that was visible of him was the back of a sharp suit and an even-sharper haircut. You needn’t see the face, though, his voice is unmistakeable. That, in part, is why he is back.

“I just waited for a real reason to return,” he soon said. Not to this journalist, but in a video package on the big screens inside the arena.

That video package was sandwiched between one highlighting Canelo, coolly soundtracked by The Rolling Stones’s “Gimme Shelter”, and one hyping Crawford, to the sound of Eminem’s “Won’t Back Down”. Each was received enthusiastically by the crowd, and at that point, the fight-week buzz was finally vibrating as it should.

Watching these videos, it was startling how many talented boxers had been reduced to mere supporting roles; not even by an editor in front of a computer, but by the sheer greatness of Canelo and Crawford.

In front of The Independent’s seat was a crop of personalities who helped engineer a percentage of that greatness: members of Team Crawford, per stickers on chairs and taglines on T-shirts. On the left-hand side of the floor, facing the stage, was the Canelo contingent.

Upon emerging, both boxers received mixed receptions, seemingly signifying an even share of support in the venue – though it soon became clear that this support was weighted in Canelo’s favour, as it will surely remain come Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. To that point, the Mexican’s occasional answers in Spanish were greeted by resounding cheers.

This was only after a false start, however, with UFC president Dana White – hosting proceedings amid his debut as a boxing promoter at this level – asking a reporter to repeat their question twice. Indeed, it was hard to hear anybody over the cheers and jeers in the arena.

Neither 35-year-old Canelo, sporting a black vest and black-framed sunglasses, nor 37-year-old Crawford, wearing all white in a coincidental counter, is known as a talker. That will not have changed after Thursday.

“I’m ready to shock the world,” said American Crawford. Canelo offered: “I feel great, this fight means a lot. I can’t wait for Saturday night. This fight for me is big, it’s one of the biggest fights of my career.”

Crawford did taunt his detractors, though, jibing: “Anybody can be a nobody, and from what everybody’s been saying, I haven’t fought nobody.” Later, when asked about surviving a shooting earlier in his life, he added: “I’m here for a reason, and God don’t make no mistakes.”

White himself became a key character in the event, initially drawing laughs as he played down future crossover fights (he was involved in Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match with UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, and current UFC champion Ilia Topuria called out Crawford this week). “I certainly hope not,” he laughed when asked if such bouts were on the horizon.

But the laughing stopped when one journalist admirably asked White about the UFC’s anti-trust lawsuit (related to the mixed martial arts promotion’s long-criticised fighter pay) and White’s proposed changes to the Ali act – changes that might harm the earning power of boxers.

“If you wanna talk about that, set up an interview,” White said. “This isn’t about me, it’s about these two guys. Set up an interview with me, if this is what you really wanna talk about. If you wanna be an assh***… I get that you wanna showboat…”

“America, baby,” replied the journalist. “First amendment.” Both the reporter and White drew mixed reactions.

The tone lightened, however, when a Mexican reporter asked: “Are you ready to feel the Mexican power, Terence?” “Ohhh, yeah,” the boxer smirked. “Let’s go, Nebraska,” one fan chimed in from the stands. Crawford added: “Where I’m from, they say ‘BTA’ – belt to ass. But I tell ‘em I’m the buckle; it hurts more.”

On a Nebraskan note, Crawford’s coach Brian McIntyre was asked about his legacy and background in Omaha, when a fan shouted: “Where the hell is Omaha?!” “It’s in Nebraska, fook,” fired back “BoMac”. “Where’s Nebraska?!” came another shout from the crowd, eliciting laughter.

Around this point, cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia sat down next to The Independent, and late in the day, Kellerman was brought out as a hype man, really. And while his part was perhaps too sycophantic to savour, as he talked up the event organisers, he did help bring fans to a fever pitch at the end.

This was the day fight week transformed. This was the day Canelo vs Crawford transformed.