The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Canelo gives emphatic response as he shuts down Boxing vs MMA debate
Canelo Alvarez was not going to stand for any claims that UFC is bigger than boxing ahead of one of the most keenly-anticipated fights in recent years
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has rejected claims that MMA is leading the way when it comes to combat sports, stating that ‘ boxing is always bigger’.
The introduction of UFC chief Dana White’s involvement into the sweet science has led to comparisons about the promotion of boxing and MMA.
During the final press conference ahead of Canelo’s super-fight with Terence Crawford , journalist Max Kellerman was heaping praise on White’s work with the UFC after he helped the company go from near bankruptcy to one of sport’s biggest organisations.
Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year
That prompted Canelo to leap to the defence of his profession.
Interrupting journalist Kellerman, Canelo insisted: “Boxing is always bigger.
“Bigger and bigger. Don’t say boxing is not big enough. Boxing is big. You know how big is boxing.”
Opponent Crawford was in full agreement, throwing in shouts of "no lies" in approval as Canelo was talking.
The Mexican continued: “Maybe it’s going to be bigger, but look, boxing is always big, and big, and bigger, and bigger. We need to talk about that too. Boxing is boxing. Respect for other sports. Great job and everything, but boxing is boxing.”
Kellerman’s full comments saw him claim that White is ‘the greatest combat sports promoter of all time’, predicting that he would improve boxing. Aside from provoking Canelo into commenting, Kellerman’s claims were met by boos from the crowd.
“Dana White is the greatest combat sports promoter in my lifetime,” Kellerman claimed.
“He built an institution. Boxing’s not as popular as it used to be anymore, right? UFC is really popular. That’s because of Dana White. He built something like the NBA.
“Stop (booing), because he’s about to do it again, for boxing now. You want an NBA or an NFL in boxing? Here it comes, because he knows how to build an institution.”
DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.
There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments