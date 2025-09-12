Canelo gives emphatic response as he shuts down Boxing vs MMA debate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has rejected claims that MMA is leading the way when it comes to combat sports, stating that ‘ boxing is always bigger’.

The introduction of UFC chief Dana White’s involvement into the sweet science has led to comparisons about the promotion of boxing and MMA.

During the final press conference ahead of Canelo’s super-fight with Terence Crawford , journalist Max Kellerman was heaping praise on White’s work with the UFC after he helped the company go from near bankruptcy to one of sport’s biggest organisations.

That prompted Canelo to leap to the defence of his profession.

Interrupting journalist Kellerman, Canelo insisted: “Boxing is always bigger.

“Bigger and bigger. Don’t say boxing is not big enough. Boxing is big. You know how big is boxing.”

Opponent Crawford was in full agreement, throwing in shouts of "no lies" in approval as Canelo was talking.

The Mexican continued: “Maybe it’s going to be bigger, but look, boxing is always big, and big, and bigger, and bigger. We need to talk about that too. Boxing is boxing. Respect for other sports. Great job and everything, but boxing is boxing.”

Kellerman’s full comments saw him claim that White is ‘the greatest combat sports promoter of all time’, predicting that he would improve boxing. Aside from provoking Canelo into commenting, Kellerman’s claims were met by boos from the crowd.

“Dana White is the greatest combat sports promoter in my lifetime,” Kellerman claimed.

“He built an institution. Boxing’s not as popular as it used to be anymore, right? UFC is really popular. That’s because of Dana White. He built something like the NBA.

“Stop (booing), because he’s about to do it again, for boxing now. You want an NBA or an NFL in boxing? Here it comes, because he knows how to build an institution.”

