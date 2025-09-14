Canelo vs Crawford official scorecards: Did the judges get it right?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terence Crawford made boxing history on Saturday night, outpointing Canelo Alvarez to become undisputed super-middleweight champion – the first three-weight undisputed king of the modern era.

Crawford, 37, overcame Canelo, 35, inside Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, with more than 70,000 fans watching on. Many of them were Mexican, on the nation’s Independence Weekend, cheering on Canelo as he looked to hand Crawford his first defeat.

But Crawford was too slick and too smart for Canelo, ultimately earning a unanimous-decision win: 116-112, 115-113, 115-113.

Here is how each scorecard looked, round by round:

But did the judges get it right? Here’s how The Independent scored Canelo vs Crawford:

Round 1

Crawford, southpaw, immediately takes the centre of ring. Soon, Canelo reverses the pressure, yet he’s largely content to stand and feint in front of Crawford, as he so often does in first rounds – aiming to make reads. Also in keeping with his recent performances, he favours single, sporadic shots – including a couple of investments in the body. The only combinations to speak of are one or two from Crawford. Canelo 10-9.

Round 2

Canelo stalks and tries to trap Crawford, who jabs and skips his way to safety. More single body shots from Canelo, more combination punching from Crawford. Crawford also seeking rapid counters. But when he has Canelo cornered, he does not commit to unloading. Crawford 10-9.

Round 3

Crawford punching and moving, stepping off on the angle. Canelo dialling up the pressure slightly. Crawford with some well-timed counters, Canelo’s face already reddened. Crawford 10-9.

Round 4

Canelo attempted sporadic but powerful offence

Crawford starting to piece up Canelo, countering precisely and extending those shots into combinations. Canelo still favouring briefer, heavier output – but landing with more success now. Canelo stumbling Crawford slightly on the bell, the American smiling in response. A close round... Canelo 10-9.

Round 5

A slower round, but with Canelo holding the centre. Canelo 10-9.

Round 6

Crawford back to combination punching, switching targets. Hard body uppercut from Canelo, then leaning back in trademark fashion to avoid Crawford’s counter hook attempt. This time, Crawford’s combos give him the round. Crawford 10-9.

Round 7

Both men landing body shots at point-blank range. Crawford content to stand and trade with the bigger boxer. Crawford doing the better work, but Canelo’s signature hooks to the arms an investment for the late rounds. Crawford 10-9.

Crawford landing big on Canelo

Round 8

Canelo holding the centre in another slower round. Canelo 10-9.

Round

Crawford with an electric start here, producing prolonged combinations in succession. Canelo opening up, too, as the crowd is brought to a fever pitch for the first time. Both men landing, Canelo breathing with his mouth open. Accidental headbutt by Canelo while holding Crawford against the ropes. This round, perhaps, is the clearest indicator so far that Crawford is simply the better boxer. Crawford 10-9.

Round 10

Time running out for Canelo’s investment in the body to pay off. Canelo with a big overhand, but Crawford eating it and landing an uppercut and cross in a valiant retort. Crawford 10-9.

Round 11

open image in gallery ( AP )

Both landing hard at close range. Great uppercut and left hook from Crawford among a slew of heavy lands from both. Sighs from a visibly frustrated Canelo. Now comes the most telling moment of the fight. Crawford begins to land that left hand over and over. Canelo has no response but to shake his head – not at Crawford, in defiance, but to himself, in disgust. Crawford 10-9.

Round 12

More fine work from Crawford, who does not get complacent. Clean lands punctuating a fine finish, while Canelo can barely touch the American. Crawford 10-9.

The Independent’s score: Crawford 116-112 Canelo.