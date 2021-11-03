Canelo Alvarez details why Deontay Wilder lost to Tyson Fury

Canelo Alvarez has highlighted the technical deficiencies that he believes cost Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury.

WBC champ Fury knocked out the American challenger in a blockbuster clash in Las Vegas last month.

And Canelo, who fights Caleb Plant in a super middleweight unification clash on Saturday night, believes shortcomings in Wilder’s style were to blame for the result.

“Great fight, great fight,” he told the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. “I think Wilder needs more condition, more moves. He doesn’t know how to move the head.

“It is difficult when you don’t have that condition and you don’t know how to move. That is why Tyson Fury beat him. Tyson Fury is a great fighter.”

Emotions are running high between Alvarez and Plant ahead of their meeting at the MGM Grand.

Punches were thrown at the pre-fight press conference after the American insulted Alvarez’s mother and made reference to the Mexican’s six-month suspension for testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol in 2018.

When asked why the build up had become so heated, the 31-year-old Alvarez said: “All the talk, all the s*** he says. That’s why.

“He crossed the line and maybe too much, that’s why it’s personal. At the same time, it’s one of the most important fights for me.”

Alvarez, who is also aiming to become the first undisputed champion from his country, defeated Billy Joe Saunders in March to claim his WBO belt. Plant, 29, has an undefeated professional record and has held the IBF belt since 2019.

“When something is personal with me, it’s different,” Alvarez added. “In my mind I have that special thing. It’s going to be a really good night for us.”