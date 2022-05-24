Canelo Alvarez has said a trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin will be announced soon and a rematch against Dmitry Bivol is also on the cards.

Canelo last fought Golovkin back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 where they fought to a split draw and then the Mexican fighter took the win. Both fights were dubbed classics and now fans will be able to witness another, according to Canelo.

“In the next few days we will announce the September fight,” he told ESPN Knockout. “Surely, it will be against GGG because we already had that agreement, but I will also fight Bivol again.”

Bivol was the last fighter to enter the ring with Canelo and the Russian claimed the victory to retain his WBA belt.

Joshua Buatsi has been discussed as a potential opponents for Canelo after the British fighter defeated Craig Richards on his path to a potential belt.

Buatsi’s trainer, Virgil Hunter, was asked if his man was ready to face Canelo and said the 29-year-old had earned his shot.

“I can’t honestly say that right now,” Hunter replied, “Because being at the world title level, there’s just some things I need to see.

“But he’s always gonna be in the fight, trust me, he’s gonna be there. So I’m not saying he would lose to Bivol or Canelo, I think he’d give Canelo fits.

“His physicality would give Canelo fits and he would wear Canelo down. Bivol does some things I think that we should work on some more.

“Make him just complete – give him the opportunity to win a belt and keep a belt, not just fight for the belt, then go back down. Win a belt, then keep a belt.”