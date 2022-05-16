Jake Paul’s training partner Anthony Taylor has claimed that the YouTuber will go head to head with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez one day.

Paul, 25, has built a 5-0 record as a professional boxer, knocking out each man he has faced – including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, who also fought in the UFC and held titles in other mixed martial arts promotions.

Canelo, meanwhile, has been seen as boxing’s pound-for-pound king for a number of years, with many still believing that the Mexican holds that status despite his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol.

That result earlier this month marked the second loss of Canelo’s professional career and gave Paul confidence that he can one day beat the superstar, whom the YouTuber has called out numerous times.

“Give me three years and I take out Canelo in the same way,” the American tweeted after Canelo’s loss to Bivol, and Taylor has echoed that sentiment.

“I think Jake Paul and Canelo will happen, I don’t think it’s just hype,” Taylor told My Betting Sites.

“I mean, we’re talking about Jake in three years from now of course, not right now. Jake is good, but imagine how much better he’ll get in three years from today. He’s only going to get better. He’s only going forward.

Dmitry Bivol (left) outpointed Canelo earlier this month (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“Jake will be 10-times better than Jake Paul of today, and he would be competitive. Canelo will be a hall of famer, but give Jake a few years.

“Jake’s a bigger guy, taller, longer than Canelo, but we can’t disregard Canelo’s skillset. Now Jake is still learning in this game, but give him a few years.”

Paul last fought in December, taking on Woodley for the second time. Having outpointed his compatriot in August, Paul knocked out Woodley in their rematch and is now eyeing a summer return to the ring.

The 25-year-old, who has said he will next compete in August, is without an opponent as things stand.