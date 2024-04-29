Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jaime Munguia will meet in an all-Mexican undisputed title fight this weekend, as their nation celebrates Cinco de Mayo.

Alvarez will put all the major super-middleweight belts on the line in Las Vegas, as Munguia looks to take the torch from the pound-for-pound star and stay unbeaten.

At 27, Munguia is six years younger than the defending champion, though he also has plenty of miles on the clock; Munguia is already 43-0 (34 knockouts), while Canelo is 60-2-2 (39 KOs).

Munguia also holds a significant height advantage over Canelo, who will return to the T-Mobile Arena eight months after easing past Jermell Charlo in the same venue. Munguia has fought more recently, stopping John Ryder in January – eight months after Canelo beat the Briton on points.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Canelo vs Munguia will take place on Saturday 4 May at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card is scheduled to begin at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday), with ring walks for the main event due at around 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The fight will stream live on Dazn pay-per-view around the world, at a cost of £19.99 in the UK and $89.99 in the US. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £9.99 a month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Canelo (left) will defend his belts in an all-Mexican clash on Cinco de Mayo weekend ( Getty Images )

Canelo – 1/6

Munguia – 4/1

Draw – 18/1

Full card (subject to change)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs Jaime Munguia (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight titles)

Mario Barrios (C) vs Fabian Maidana (WBC interim welterweight title)

Brandon Figueroa (C) vs Jessie Magdaleno (WBC interim featherweight title)

Eimantas Stanionis (C) vs Gabriel Maestre (WBA Regular welterweight title)