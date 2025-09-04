Jaime Munguia cleared to fight after failed drug test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaime Munguia has been cleared of any wrongdoing after he failed a drug test following his rematch win over Bruno Surace in May.

The WBC, British Boxing Board of Control and United Kingdom Anti-Doping all found that the former super welterweight champion had not ingested the banned substances intentionally.

The WBC released a report that stated: “After exhaustive tests —including blood, hair, and even polygraph tests— it was announced that Jaime Munguía was cleared of any sanctions and ready to return to the ring. The initial positive result was caused by contaminated dietary supplements, not by any deliberate action by the boxer."

Munguia took an immediate rematch against Surace after he produced a massive upset – knocking out the Mexican in his homecoming fight last December. He even joined his former rivals Eddy Reynoso and Team Canelo in January to prepare for the career-defining fight.

He would go on to claim a unanimous decision victory and exact his revenge, but subsequently failed a post-fight drug test after exogenous testosterone was found in his system, and his team immediately requested that the B-sample be tested.

This also came back positive, but Munguia promised on social media that he would prove his innocence.

Now cleared by all the relevant bodies, Munguia’s career will be able to resume and he posted a statement on Tuesday thanking all those involved and his fans for sticking with him through this process.

The statement read: “I want to thank the WBC for reviewing the complete scientific evidence and confirming there will be no investigation, charge, or sanction. We've been notified by The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) that they appointed UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) as the body responsible for anti-doping regulation, testing, investigation and results management, and after their review of the full record, they reached the same conclusion.

“I did not cheat – the science proves it – and I am grateful to the WBC, BBBofC and UKAD for acknowledging this truth.

He also attached this caption to the statement on his Instagram: “Happy and grateful to share this news. Thank you to everyone who stood by me. See you back in the ring soon!”

