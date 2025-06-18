Jaime Munguia speaks out as failed drug test is confirmed by B-sample

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaime Munguia has vowed to “prove” that he “never disrespected the sport” of boxing, after a B-sample confirmed that he had failed a drug test.

In May, Munguia beat Bruno Surace via unanimous decision, avenging a shock knockout loss to the Frenchman in December. However, it was announced earlier this month that the Mexican, 28, had returned an adverse drug-test result, with exogenous testosterone found in his system.

That was per an A-sample, and now, the B-sample has backed up the initial result.

Munguia said in a statement on Tuesday (17 June): “I have spent my entire career and life doing things the right way – and this is no exception.

“I love boxing, and I am the first one who wants to clear everything up, because boxing is my life. I can’t wait to get back in the ring. We’re going to prove that we never disrespected the sport, my opponents, or misled the fans.”

Meanwhile, a statement from Team Munguia read: “Today, we can confirm that Jaime Munguia’s B-sample has been opened and analyzed, and consistent with the A-sample, was also positive. Jaime was present in Utah for the opening of the B-sample, demonstrating his respect for the process and his full commitment to transparency and cooperation at every step.

“We want to reiterate that this outcome does not change our position: Jaime did not knowingly or intentionally ingest any banned substance. We remain steadfast in the belief that this result was caused by contamination, and we are continuing to take every possible step to identify the source.

open image in gallery Jaime Munguia (left) during his rematch win over Bruno Surace ( Getty )

“At this stage, we are still awaiting clarification from specialists regarding the specific levels detected in the samples. As the next step, our team is submitting a list of all supplements and products Jaime used to a WADA-accredited laboratory for testing. This is critical in helping determine how the substance may have entered his system and ensuring the integrity of the review.

“Jaime remains unwavering in his commitment to clean competition, and we will continue to work closely with experts and relevant authorities to reach full clarity.”

When Munguia’s A-sample was revealed, Surace told The Ring: “I’m shocked by the news that Jaime Munguia tested positive for a banned substance. There’s no place in boxing for cheating; the sport is dangerous enough already.

“I went to Mexico and knocked out Munguia fair and square in December, and I was gracious enough to give him a rematch in May. He knew he could not beat me on a level playing field. I trust that this result will be overturned immediately.”

Munguia is best known for his decision loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in May 2024, when he was dropped and outpointed by his compatriot while trying to win the unified super-middleweight titles.

open image in gallery Munguia felt the need to dismiss theories about Canelo and the latter’s coach ( Getty )

For the rematch with Surace, Munguia trained under Eddy Reynoso, who coaches and manages Alvarez. That has led Munguia’s team to dismiss theories around his failed drug test; earlier in Alvarez’s career, all while under Reynoso’s tutelage, Canelo failed a drug test and blamed tainted meat.

A statement from Team Munguia in early June read: “We also want to clarify that Eddy Reynoso serves only as Jaime’s trainer. He is not involved in Jaime’s nutrition, supplementation, or medical oversight. Likewise, no one on Canelo Alvarez’s team has any role in overseeing Jaime’s regimen or is in any way responsible for this situation.

“Any implication that Reynoso or anyone associated with Canelo’s team bears responsibility is entirely unfounded and unfair.”