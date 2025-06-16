Eddie Hearn warns Richardson Hitchins over ‘snakes’ in camp after free-agency claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has hit out at the entourage of world champion Richardson Hitchins, after the fighter declared himself a free agent – just moments after retaining his IBF super-lightweight title.

Hitchins made the announcement in the New York City ring following his eighth-round stoppage of George Kambosos Jr, drawing a sharp response from Hearn, who has promoted the American for the past two years.

“I was disappointed with Richardson Hitchins’s comments,” Hearn told The Ring. “On one hand, he says Matchroom have completely changed his life in two years. And then he wants to tell the world he’s a free agent.

“It didn’t sit well with me, so I pulled him to one side quietly in the dressing room and told him how I felt. It left a really bad taste after all the investment we’ve made in his career.”

Watch over 180 fight nights a year live on DAZN

In a separate interview with Boxing Scene, Hearn directed his criticism not at Hitchins himself, but at those around him.

“I did feel disrespected – but it’s not him,” he said. “It’s just dogs around him. There’s no loyalty in boxing. You’ve got to look after yourself, but when someone’s come in when you were on the floor…

“I remember when I first met Richardson Hitchins, the door of his car was falling off. I’ve spent a lot of money and invested in a young man I really respect and admire.”

open image in gallery Richardson Hitchins (left) with promoter Eddie Hearn ( Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing )

Hearn went on to list the financial backing Matchroom had provided to help Hitchins become a world champion.

“I’ve boxed him at Madison Square Garden,” he said. “I headlined him in Orlando when we didn’t sell any tickets and lost money. I kept with it. I headlined him in Las Vegas – same story – and then paid for the opportunity to fight Liam Paro for the world title.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“Then I paid up for a big opponent in George Kambosos, paid up again for the big homecoming in New York. But Richardson’s a good kid, he’s just got some snakes around him.

“Those snakes will make you feel like they’re your guy, but the reality is, they’re bloodsuckers. Certain individuals are taking a bigger percentage – or the same – as the promoter bankrolling your entire path.”

Hearn’s final remarks were among his strongest, warning Hitchins of potential consequences if he were to walk away from the promotion.

open image in gallery Hitchins beat up George Kambosos Jr across eight rounds on Saturday ( Getty )

“Managers have zero risk,” he said. “They just let the promoter do all the work. A good manager is good for your career, I just understand the game, so it doesn’t infuriate me. I just go: ‘You’re a dog. You’ll get what’s f*****g coming to you.’ That’s all. That’s boxing.”

Despite the tension, Hearn said he remains hopeful of working with Hitchins again, thanks in part to a private call with Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi adviser behind Riyadh Season boxing events.

“I had a heartwarming call from Turki Alalshikh this morning,” Hearn told The Ring, which is owned by Alalshikh. “He confirmed he will only deal with Matchroom moving forward on Richardson Hitchins, so we’ll begin those discussions.”

That stance could significantly limit Hitchins’s options, potentially ruling out future fights in Saudi Arabia, including lucrative unification bouts with other world champions.