Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Moses Itauma faces toughest test yet as Dillian Whyte fight is confirmed

The unbeaten Itauma, 20, will take on British veteran Whyte in August

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Friday 13 June 2025 09:45 BST
Comments
Amir Khan warns Alvarez to not write off Crawford

Moses Itauma will take on Dillian Whyte on 16 August, it has been confirmed, as the rising heavyweight star faces his toughest test yet.

Itauma, 20, has been imperious since turning professional in January 2023, going 12-0 with 10 knockouts. After obliterating Demsey McKean in December, the young Briton returned to the ring in May, dropping Mike Balogun three times to seal a second-round win.

Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, to watch Itauma vs Whyte this summer

That victory also saw Itauma retain the WBO Intercontinental title, though he has missed the chance to break Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest world heavyweight champion ever.

Recommended

Still, he continues to climb, and next time out he will be tested against domestic veteran Whyte.

Whyte, 37, will box Itauma in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 16 August, as the “Bodysnatcher” fights for the third time since being cleared after a failed drug test in 2023.

Moses Itauma (left) sent Mike Balogun down to the canvas three times
Moses Itauma (left) sent Mike Balogun down to the canvas three times (Leigh Dawney/Queensberry)

Whyte’s rematch with old foe Anthony Joshua collapsed in 2023 upon the announcement that he had returned an adverse drug-test result. However, it was later found that the result had been caused by a tainted supplement, and Whyte returned to the ring in March 2024 to stop Christian Hammer. He then stopped Ebenezer Tetteh in December.

Dillian Whyte has fought a who’s-who of heavyweights, including Fury, Joshua, Parker and Chisora
Dillian Whyte has fought a who’s-who of heavyweights, including Fury, Joshua, Parker and Chisora (Getty Images)

In February, Whyte was due to face Joe Joyce but suffered a hand injury, leading Filip Hrgovic to step in and outpoint Joyce.

Another cancelled bout ensued, with Whyte pulled from the Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni undercard last week, as promoter Frank Warren vowed that a big contest was in the works for Whyte. That fight was later revealed as this upcoming clash with Itauma.

Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in