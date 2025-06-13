Moses Itauma faces toughest test yet as Dillian Whyte fight is confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma will take on Dillian Whyte on 16 August, it has been confirmed, as the rising heavyweight star faces his toughest test yet.

Itauma, 20, has been imperious since turning professional in January 2023, going 12-0 with 10 knockouts. After obliterating Demsey McKean in December, the young Briton returned to the ring in May, dropping Mike Balogun three times to seal a second-round win.

• Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, to watch Itauma vs Whyte this summer

That victory also saw Itauma retain the WBO Intercontinental title, though he has missed the chance to break Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest world heavyweight champion ever.

Still, he continues to climb, and next time out he will be tested against domestic veteran Whyte.

Whyte, 37, will box Itauma in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 16 August, as the “Bodysnatcher” fights for the third time since being cleared after a failed drug test in 2023.

open image in gallery Moses Itauma (left) sent Mike Balogun down to the canvas three times ( Leigh Dawney/Queensberry )

Whyte’s rematch with old foe Anthony Joshua collapsed in 2023 upon the announcement that he had returned an adverse drug-test result. However, it was later found that the result had been caused by a tainted supplement, and Whyte returned to the ring in March 2024 to stop Christian Hammer. He then stopped Ebenezer Tetteh in December.

open image in gallery Dillian Whyte has fought a who’s-who of heavyweights, including Fury, Joshua, Parker and Chisora ( Getty Images )

In February, Whyte was due to face Joe Joyce but suffered a hand injury, leading Filip Hrgovic to step in and outpoint Joyce.

Another cancelled bout ensued, with Whyte pulled from the Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni undercard last week, as promoter Frank Warren vowed that a big contest was in the works for Whyte. That fight was later revealed as this upcoming clash with Itauma.

Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.