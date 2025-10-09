Carl Froch teases shock comeback as he teams up with old trainer after Darren Till callout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three-time world champion Carl Froch has teased a comeback by posting a picture of himself donning the gloves with former trainer Robert McCracken alongside the caption “The Last Dance”.

Since retiring in 2015, a year on from his final fight, Froch has remained involved in the sport, operating as an analyst and running his own YouTube channel. The former unified super-middleweight champion has also found time to call out influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul, although a fight with the cruiserweight has not come to fruition.

Darren Till, the ex-MMA fighter who has since pivoted into boxing via the influencer-based Misfits, has frequently called out Froch this year. After defeating Luke Rockhold in August, Till made a beeline for Froch, who was watching from ringside. A confrontation was prevented, but the war of words between the pair has continued.

On his YouTube channel, Froch On Boxing, the “Cobra” admitted that he had held preliminary discussions with trainer McCracken and former promoter Eddie Hearn.

A month ago Froch shared: “Am I going to get back in the ring? Do I need it? Do I really want it? No, and no. But I just thought I’d get the opinion of people I respect. So I spoke to Rob McCracken, my old coach, and the feedback was positive, more positive than I’d thought it would be.

“I actually broke contact with Eddie Hearn, so there’s a little bit more to develop on that front. I’ve also been speaking to Kalle Sauerland, who is obviously really keen because he promotes Misfits, and is really close with Mams Taylor [Misfits co-president].

“I’m not writing it off. I’m having a little look in the gym.”

Matchroom Boxing’s social accounts commented on the post, only strengthening rumours that Froch is keen on facing Till inside the ring.

