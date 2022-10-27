Carl Froch says he would only return for Jake or Logan Paul fight
Froch retired in 2014 after knocking out George Groves in front of 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium
Carl Froch has said he would only return to the boxing ring for a fight against Jake Paul or the American’s brother and fellow YouTube star Logan.
Froch retired from professional boxing in 2014 after knocking out fellow Briton George Groves at London’s Wembley Stadium. The result saw Froch retain the WBA and IBF super-middleweight titles.
And the 45-year-old has said the only opponent who could lure him back into the ring would be either Paul brother – or both in one fight.
“If I could have one last fight it would be Jake Paul,” Froch said on William Hill’s Stripped podcast. “I’d absolutely smash him to bits, easy.
“Jake Paul can’t fight, he’s pretending, he’s conning people. He’s got his audience, I don’t begrudge him – he’s making money and doing what he’s doing. But he’s not a professional boxer.”
Former Disney star Paul, 25, has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out each opponent he has fought. The American has beaten fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, former mixed martial arts champion Ben Askren, and ex-UFC title holder Tyron Woodley.
Meanwhile, Paul’s older brother Logan has dabbled in boxing and took on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in June 2021.
“[Jake Paul] knows not to come anywhere near me,” Froch added. “He’s bigger than me – he’s 14 stone – he’s younger than me, he’s fresher, he thinks he can fight. I wouldn’t even train for this guy; I’d do a little bit of training, I might do the odd little run to get the heart beating, but I’d take Jake Paul to school and hammer him. He knows it, he wouldn’t fight me. No chance.
“I’d fight him and his brother on the same night. What they could do is take it in turns, so Jake can do round one, Logan can do round two… So, they’re having a four-minute breather between rounds. It’s never been done, it’s exhibition boxing. I’d take them both on.”
Froch did offer Jake Paul some praise for his matchmaking, however, ahead of the YouTuber’s boxing match with former UFC champion Anderson Silva this weekend.
“He’s not stupid, Jake Paul; he’s a clever guy. He’s switched on and picking his opponents wisely.
“He thinks he can fight, he’s talking absolute nonsense on his Instagram and YouTube channels to all his followers and got them all believing that he can fight. But he’s not fought one professional boxer, because he knows to stay away from the professional sport of boxing.”
