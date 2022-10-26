Jump to content

Tyson Fury to record ‘Sweet Caroline’ cover for mental health charity

The heavyweight champion is teaming up with the charity Talk Club ahead of the Fifa World Cup

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 26 October 2022 10:06
Comments
Tyson Fury to release debut solo single Sweet Caroline to raise money for mental health charity Talk Club

Tyson Fury is to record and release a cover of the Neil Diamond song “Sweet Caroline” in partnership with the mental-health charity Talk Club.

The song, originally released in 1969, has become a staple singalong at boxing events in the UK, and it grew even more popular during the England football team’s run to the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

Fury’s version is due to be released on 11 November, 10 days before England begin their World Cup campaign in Qatar.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury, who is known to sing in the ring after his fights, said: “Sweet Caroline is a record I’ve always loved and I’m excited to record and release it.

“And thanks to the folks over at Warner Music, they’ve given me the opportunity to do that, and what better time to release it than around the World Cup.

“If it helps England along the way in the World Cup, well that’s an added bonus,” Fury said, before praising Talk Club for doing “such amazing work”.

“I have been very vocal about my mental health struggle, especially since my comeback,” the 34-year-old continued. “It has been widely printed about my highs and lows, ups and downs, so I’ve tried my best to keep talking about it as much as I can and keep trying to smash the stigma.”

Per the BBC, Talk Club co-founders Ben Akers and Gavin Thorpe said: “Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK. Tyson Fury is a champion, in and out of the ring, to many of those men.

“Men see themselves in Tyson, so when he talks – or sings – they listen.”

Fury last fought in April, knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London to remain unbeaten and retain the WBC title.

In December he will face old foe Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as he looks for a third win over his compatriot.

