Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will square off in a heavyweight clash on 3 December, it has been announced.

The fight will take place at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and marks the third in-ring meeting between the Britons, with Fury having outpointed Chisora in 2011 and beaten him via TKO in 2014.

The unbeaten Fury’s WBC heavyweight title will be on the line in the bout, as the 34-year-old steps into the ring for the first time since his successful defence against Dillian Whyte in April – when he knocked out his compatriot at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Chisora last fought in July, beating Kubrat Pulev via split decision at the O2 Arena, six years after the Bulgarian beat the 38-year-old by the same means.

Fury had been expected to take on WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO title holder Oleksandr Usyk next, in a fight to crown an undisputed champion. However, the unbeaten Ukrainian is not due to be fit in time for Fury’s desired December date, and so the Briton turned his attention to Anthony Joshua.

Joshua suffered a second straight decision loss to Usyk in August, failing to regain the belts that he lost to the southpaw last September, but Fury offered the 32-year-old a shot at the WBC title anyway.

Negotiations fells through, however, and Fury’s team resumed talks with Chisora’s, after the two sides had begun discussions prior to the Joshua episode – as reported by The Independent.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said: “Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world, [but] Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April.

Tyson Fury (left) last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.

“Derek, also a big favourite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years, and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time.

“Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight, as he has the much-publicised, undisputed match-up with Usyk in the new year – which we’re really looking forward to.”