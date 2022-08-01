Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora in talks over potential fight this December
A third clash between the British heavyweights is being discussed, The Independent understands
Talks have begun over a potential third fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora, The Independent understands.
Chisora’s promoter Eddie Hearn suggested last week that Fury’s team had reached out to Chisora’s about the prospect of a December clash, and a representative from Chisora’s team has since confirmed to The Independent that ‘initial talks’ are under way.
“Tyson’s team have indeed reached out to us about a potential fight towards the end of the year, and we have held initial discussions with more talks to be scheduled in due course,” said David Ghansa of 258 MGT.
“It would be a massive fight for the UK if we can make it happen, and a fight that we have seen sells very well in the past. I think that fight sells out a stadium in a pre-Christmas cracker.”
Fury’s team have not yet responded to a request for comment.
Fury, 33, beat Chisora, 38, via unanimous decision in 2011, before winning the heavyweights’ 2014 rematch when his fellow Briton retired after the 10th round.
The unbeaten Fury holds the WBC heavyweight title, which he retained with a sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium this April. The “Gypsy King” (33-0, 23 knockouts) claimed after the bout that he would not fight again – at least in a professional capacity – but he has gone back and forth on the matter in recent interviews and has not yet relinquished his title.
Meanwhile, Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) last competed in July, beating Kubrat Pulev via split decision to avenge a 2016 loss to the Bulgarian by the same result.
Most fans have expressed a desire to see Fury take on the winner of Anthony Joshua’s upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Briton Joshua was outpointed by the undefeated Ukrainian last September to lose the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles – which Fury previously held.
Joshua will take on Usyk again in Saudi Arabia on 20 August. A fight between the victor of that rematch and Fury would crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, as long as Fury has not relinquished or lost the WBC title by then.
