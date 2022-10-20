Tyson Fury: ‘If Derek Chisora lands a big swing on me, I’m getting knocked out’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury has talked up the threat posed by his next opponent, Derek Chisora, despite his 2-0 winning record against the veteran.

It was announced on Thursday that Fury will defend the WBC heavyweight title against his fellow Briton on 3 December, and a press conference soon followed at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – where the fight will be held.

“In terms of selling Derek Chisora to the fans, I ain’t gotta sell nothing to nobody,” said the unbeaten Fury, 34. “You offer [the fight] to him, boom – he’s sat here. He’s got b***s.

“If he lands a punch on me, a big swing, I’m getting knocked out. If I land a punch on him, a big swing, he’s getting knocked out. Someone’s getting chinned.

“I can beat anybody in the world, always have been able to, and always will be able to. There’s nobody that can touch me. I’m in a league of my own, I believe. But he did very well against Oleksandr Usyk [in a decision loss in 2020]. I rate Derek Chisora as highly as I rate Usyk, and I will train as hard for Derek as I would for anyone in the world; I’d have to be an idiot not to.”

The 38-year-old Chisora whom Fury outpointed in 2011 and beat via TKO in 2014, said: “I’m buzzing, it’s a great fight. I can’t really say much, because they put a gag on me in the contract...

“Is there bad blood? Not really, but I wanna take what’s his and make it mine.

“I can’t box him, so I have to get in the mindset that there’s gonna be loads of leather chucked, punches chucked – I’m excited about that.

“I’m a black belt in crazy! The mindset is unbelievable right now, it’s crazy. It’s gonna be toe to toe. I have to knock him out. I’m gonna drop him, I’ll beat him. I’m gonna knock him out, I’m gonna stop him – 100 per cent.”

Fury (33-0-1, 23 knockouts) last fought in April, knocking out compatriot Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC heavyweight title. Meanwhile, Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) last competed in July, beating Kubrat Pulev via split decision, six years after the Bulgarian beat him by the same means.

It was expected that Fury would face Usyk next, after the unbeaten Ukrainian outpointed Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months this August, with the winner of the potential contest being crowned undisputed heavyweight champion.

However, WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Usuk said he would not be fit to compete again this year, and Fury subsequently turned his focus to Joshua.

Negotiations fell through, though, and Fury’s team resumed talks with Chisora’s – following discussions reported by The Independent in September.