Jack Catterall faces Arnold Barboza Jr in an interim world-title fight this weekend, as the Chorley fighter headlines in Manchester.

Catterall, 31, is looking to build on impressive wins over Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis in 2024 – results that took “El Gato” closer to a fresh world-title shot.

Catterall last boxed for world gold in 2022, when he lost a highly controversial decision to Taylor in Glasgow, as the Scot retained the undisputed super-lightweight belts.

Taylor had no titles left when he met Catterall again last May, but the latter’s victory was not for nought; it was another win over a former world champion, and Catterall would earn yet another in October, when he outpointed Prograis.

Next up is Barboza Jr, with the vacant WBO interim title on the line. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight and how can I watch it?

Catterall vs Barboza Jr is scheduled to take place on Saturday 15 February at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm GMT (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected around 10.30pm GMT (2.30pm PT / 4.30pm CT / 5.30pm ET).

The fight will stream live only on DAZN. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Odds

Jack Catterall (left) avenged a controversial loss to Josh Taylor last year ( PA Wire )

Catterall – 2/5

Barboza Jr – 2/1

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr (vacant WBO interim super-lightweight title)

Reece Bellotti (C) vs Michael Gomez Jr (British and Commonwealth super-featherweight titles)

Pat McCormack vs Robbie Davies Jr (vacant WBA Intercontinental welterweight title)

Zelfa Barrett vs Jazza Dickens (super-featherweight)

Joe McGrail vs Ashley Lane (featherweight)

