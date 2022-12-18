Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Billam-Smith is eyeing a world title fight at Vitality Stadium, home of his beloved AFC Bournemouth, after securing a stunning knockout win on Saturday.

British cruiserweight Billam-Smith stopped Armend Xhoxhaj in the fifth round after fighting through some early adversity, finishing the Kosovan with a flurry of short punches followed by a fierce right hook, which sent his opponent lollopping to the canvas.

Xhoxhaj then received medical attention before thankfully standing moments later.

“I wasn’t switched on enough at the beginning and got caught with a few silly shots, but I got the job done, adapted, listened to the corner,” said Billam-Smith (17-1), having achieved his second straight win at the Bournemouth International Centre.

“He buzzed me momentarily. I was probably more annoyed, shouldn’t be getting caught with shots like that. His timing was good and I knew it was coming, but couldn’t adjust.”

Billam-Smith, 32, then turned his attention to his next fight, which he hopes will take place at Premier League side AFC Bournemouth’s ground, ideally with a world title on the line.

“Let’s go Dean Court and let’s get a world title,” said Billam-Smith, referring to the Vitality Stadium by its historical name.

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom added: “We’ll be back in the summer at the stadium. All the world champions want to fight in the UK, and we’re going to see it.

“[IBF champion] Jai Opetaia wants this fight, Chris Billam-Smith wants this fight.

“He’s going to fight for a world title in Bournemouth and it’s going to be unbelievable.”