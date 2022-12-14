Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has hit out at Anthony Joshua after the latter’s emotional reaction to a defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in August, saying his fellow Briton “cried like a little girl”.

Joshua was outpointed by Usyk in September 2021 to lose the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, which he failed to regain in a rematch with the unbeaten Ukrainian this August. “AJ”, 33, was again a decision loser against Usyk, who is expected to fight WBC title holder Fury next to crown an undisputed champion.

It seemed that Joshua and Fury might finally square off in a long-awaited clash this winter, before talks fell through and Fury instead defeated Derek Chisora for the third time, stopping the veteran in London this month.

“Why isn’t this lad [Joshua] stepping up to the plate and taking on the challenge?” Fury asked IFL TV on Monday (13 December), before referencing a rumoured rematch between AJ and Dillian Whyte, whom Joshua beat in 2015.

“What does he want to fight Dillian Whyte for? He’s already beaten Dillian Whyte. Fight me, come to the party. It’s only a fight, isn’t it? You’ve already lost before.

“I can guarantee you, 100 per cent, it’s not happening,” Fury continued. “I’m looking to fight Usyk – Joshua’s nemesis, the man who’s got AJ’s kryptonite, the man who made him cry after the fight like a little girl.

“I’ll beat him, I’ll take that little sausage out. He ain’t got no kryptonite to me, he’s f*** all to me, little f****r. I’m gonna make him dance. We’ll see how good he is.

“I’d like to get him in [Saudi Arabia] in February, make an example of him, and then give him a rematch and do it back at Wembley [Stadium].”

Usyk was this week ordered to defend the WBA title against WBA Super champion Daniel Dubois, who is promoted by Frank Warren, like Fury.

The link between Dubois and Fury is expected to result in the former’s title shot being delayed, in order for Warren to be able to organise an undisputed fight between Fury and Usyk.

Usyk has also been ordered to defend the IBF belt against mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic.