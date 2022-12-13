Tyson Fury says Wayne Rooney will help him train in four-week boxing camp

Wayne Rooney is to help train Tyson Fury at a four-week boxing camp before a potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk, the boxer has said.

Speaking to ITV Granada, the two-time world heavyweight champion said he was a “big fan” of the football manager.

“I spoke to Wayne last night and he’s well up for it. But he’s a right-handed person, so he’s got to switch up to be southpaw left-handed,” Fury said.

“So we’re going to bring Wayne in for preparation for Usyk.”

