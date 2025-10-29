Conor Benn explains training camp changes for Chris Eubank Jr revenge mission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn has swapped Mallorca for Essex as he prepares to run it back with Chris Eubank Jr next month in their highly-anticipated rematch.

Benn used the Spanish island as his training camp for the first fight back in April, with rival Eubank Jr taking a unanimous decision victory after a brutal battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The venue remains the same for the second fight between Eubank and Benn, which will be shown live on DAZN on Saturday, November 15. But Benn has made changes to his preparation, believing that by remaining in the UK, he will be further motivated by the "magnitude" of the fight.

He told The Ring: "I've cut my camp down to eight weeks and it is all being done at home.

"I want to feel the magnitude of the fight, didn't want to disappear to another country. On my land I've got an annex, where me and my team are all plotted up for training camp."

Benn’s decision marks a change from his usual approach to camps, with Mallorca long being his go-to location for training. The warm weather is an obvious boon, but Benn has frequently used the island’s hilly terrain for gruelling preparation.

The Spanish island has been a second home to Benn for some time, with the 28-year-old speaking Spanish after being brought up by his father, Nigel, in Mallorca.

This time around, Benn has been able to see his young family - even if only briefly, with the natural welterweight living in an annex on the family property in Essex.

"It's totally different to last time but I like to see my kids, if only for a few minutes," he explained. "My son will run over and say 'daddy, can I go on the quad bike?' or 'daddy, is this where you're sleeping?'

"I'll see them here and there and share little moments 'quick, come over here and give me a cuddle'. I'll quickly run over to cuddle my daughter. Why should I miss those moments?

"Their faces whenever they see me is just priceless and I will say 'all of this, what I'm doing, this is for you guys'."

