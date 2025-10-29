Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 date could thwart Mike Tyson fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Floyd Mayweather’s planned fight with Mike Tyson is seemingly up in the air, as momentum builds over a potential rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

It was announced in September that Mayweather, 48, would face fellow American boxing legend Tyson, 59, in spring 2026. No date, location or rules were revealed for that fight, however.

And now, a decade after Mayweather outpointed Pacquiao in the biggest boxing match of all time, it seems “Money” could finally face the Filipino icon again.

There have been murmurs of Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 since the days after the first fight, but talks have intensified this week.

“Right now, it’s in negotiations,” Pacquiao, 46, told Seconds Out. “It depends on whether we can understand each other. My people and his people [are] directly coordinating.

“It’s very interesting, because right now I don’t have a shoulder problem, so it’s a good fight,” he continued, referencing an apparent injury that he carried into the 2015 fight.

“I’m sure the world of boxing will be excited if the rematch will happen soon. He has his own decision, so I cannot prevent him from fighting Mike Tyson.

open image in gallery Floyd Mayweather (left) beat Manny Pacquiao on points in 2015 ( AP )

“[We are] almost agreeing with each other, but there are a few details we are still negotiating. Probably it will happen in Las Vegas.

“There’s also a negotiation with [former world champion Vasyl] Lomachenko for an exhibition. But the Mayweather thing that we are negotiating right now is a real fight.”

The Ring first reported the talks over Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 on Monday, saying it would likely take place on Netflix, before journalist Dan Rafael reported that the bout could be held in April. That would almost certainly prevent Mayweather from facing Tyson.

open image in gallery Last November, Mike Tyson (left) lost to Jake Paul on points ( Getty )

Tyson last boxed in November, losing to YouTube star Jake Paul, 28, on points in a professional contest. That bout aired live on Netflix, reaching over 60m households.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao remains the highest-grossing boxing match of all time, delivering 4.6m pay-per-view buys in the US alone.