Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 date could thwart Mike Tyson fight
It was announced that Floyd Mayweather would box Tyson in spring 2026, but now momentum is building over one of the biggest rematches in boxing
Floyd Mayweather’s planned fight with Mike Tyson is seemingly up in the air, as momentum builds over a potential rematch with Manny Pacquiao.
It was announced in September that Mayweather, 48, would face fellow American boxing legend Tyson, 59, in spring 2026. No date, location or rules were revealed for that fight, however.
And now, a decade after Mayweather outpointed Pacquiao in the biggest boxing match of all time, it seems “Money” could finally face the Filipino icon again.
There have been murmurs of Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 since the days after the first fight, but talks have intensified this week.
“Right now, it’s in negotiations,” Pacquiao, 46, told Seconds Out. “It depends on whether we can understand each other. My people and his people [are] directly coordinating.
“It’s very interesting, because right now I don’t have a shoulder problem, so it’s a good fight,” he continued, referencing an apparent injury that he carried into the 2015 fight.
“I’m sure the world of boxing will be excited if the rematch will happen soon. He has his own decision, so I cannot prevent him from fighting Mike Tyson.
“[We are] almost agreeing with each other, but there are a few details we are still negotiating. Probably it will happen in Las Vegas.
“There’s also a negotiation with [former world champion Vasyl] Lomachenko for an exhibition. But the Mayweather thing that we are negotiating right now is a real fight.”
The Ring first reported the talks over Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 on Monday, saying it would likely take place on Netflix, before journalist Dan Rafael reported that the bout could be held in April. That would almost certainly prevent Mayweather from facing Tyson.
Tyson last boxed in November, losing to YouTube star Jake Paul, 28, on points in a professional contest. That bout aired live on Netflix, reaching over 60m households.
Mayweather vs Pacquiao remains the highest-grossing boxing match of all time, delivering 4.6m pay-per-view buys in the US alone.
