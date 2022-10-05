Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Johnny Nelson has said “a Eubank can always get the psychological edge over a Benn”, ahead of Chris Eubank Jr’s catchweight fight against Conor Benn this weekend.

Eubank Jr and Benn will square off at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (8 October), nearly 30 years after their fathers clashed for the second and final time.

Analysing the mentalities of Eubank Jr, 33, and Benn, 26, former cruiserweight champion Nelson said: “Benn wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s like his dad, he is his father’s son. It’s not about money for him, this is for real. Eubank needs to be careful that he doesn’t underestimate the hunger, desire and want from Conor Benn.

“[But] I think a Eubank will always be able to undermine a Benn, because Benns wear their hearts on their sleeves and Eubanks can come across as smug and a know-all.

“So, I think a Eubank can always get the psychological edge over a Benn.”

Eubank Jr will be cutting three pounds more than usual for Saturday’s 157lbs catchweight contest against fellow Briton Benn, who will be moving up two weight classes.

The main-event bout will take place almost exactly 29 years to the day after Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought to a split draw in a heated rematch, which played out three years after Eubank stopped Benn in the ninth round.

Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn on Saturday 8 October, live and exclusive on DAZN PPV.