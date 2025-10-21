Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has admitted it has been a welcome change to finally have the public on his side ahead of his rematch with Conor Benn on November 15, live on DAZN.

The IBO middleweight champion acknowledges not everyone is a fan of his, but appreciates those who have seen through his showmanship.

“There are still people who hate me, think I’m an arsehole or a flash c*** or whatever you want to call me,” Eubank Jr told Men’s Health UK. “But there are a lot of people who understand I’m a genuine human being. I’m a good man. It’s good to see that shift.”

Eubank Jr produced one of the moments of the year as he arrived for his first fight with Benn alongside his long-estranged father, Chris Eubank Sr, who had been publicly damning the fight and his son in the build-up.

Chris Eubank Jr poses for Men's Health UK's November cover ( Chris Floyd / Men’s Health UK’ )

This moment captured the imagination of the fight public, a moment of reconciliation that sent the attending fans into rapture, and Eubank Jr recalled being surprised by the overwhelming support.

“I think the last fight was the first time I haven’t been booed into an arena in many years,” he explained. “Maybe my whole career, so it’s interesting to experience a different dynamic.

‘It’s very rare that people’s minds change about someone, but that’s how it’s been with me.”

Eubank would go on to defeat Benn over 12 gruelling and brutal rounds, buoyed by the support of the fans and his father in attendance.

He and Benn will run it back next month, and Eubank Jr will be hoping to put the cross-generational family rivalry to bed in a more decisive fashion than the first fight now that he has Terence Crawford’s head trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre in his corner.

(The full interview with Eubank Jr can be read in the new issue of Men’s Health UK, out now)

