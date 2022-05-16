Chris Eubank Jr calls Kell Brook out of retirement for grudge match

Chris Eubank Jr has urged Kell Brook to reverse his retirement so that the pair can fight one another this summer.

Brook, a former welterweight champion, hung up his gloves this month, having last fought in February when he stopped old rival Amir Khan.

Eubank Jr, however, has called out Brook for another all-British clash, believing that “Special K”’s win against Khan proved that the 35-year-old can still compete at a high level.

“Kell Brook still has gas in the tank and the ability to fight well and make money, so I cannot understand why he would not have one more fight, payday and shot at greatness,” Eubank Jr told The Sun.

“Kell can still come out of retirement, he has only been gone a few days, he can get his a** back in the gym and have a change of heart.

“I don’t know how much he has made in his career, but he doesn’t seem like the sharpest tool in the shed, so the few million he made won’t last more than 10-15 years. You want to make as much money as you can, while you can, because there is no other way to make money.

“Come out of retirement and let’s get this fight on in the summer, give the fans what they want, and he can sail off back into the sunset with a few more million.”

Eubank Jr last fought in February, outpointing Wales’ Liam Williams in Cardiff.

That result extended the 32-year-old’s win streak to six and improved his professional record to 32-2 (23 knockouts).

Eubank Jr has also expressed his desire to take on unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, who was due for a trilogy bout against Saul “Canelo Alvarez” this year.

However, Alvarez was beaten by Dmitry Bivol this month, leaving the Mexican’s third clash with Kazakh Golovkin up in the air.