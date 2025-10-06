Chris Eubank Jr reveals why he rejected retirement to take Conor Benn rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has responded to calls for his retirement after he defeated Conor Benn on points in April ahead of their rematch on 15 November.

“Next Gen” said that he doesn’t have to fight any more, but he still feels fresh and has the desire to “perform in front of the fans”.

Eubank Jr told Sky Sports: “I’ve heard people suggest that, 36 years old, achieved so much, fight of the year, what more does he need to do? Maybe he should retire.

“Why go through all that again? Because the truth is, I don’t need to. Because if we’re talking about financial stability, I’m set for life. So I don’t need to be doing this anymore.

“I still feel fresh. I still feel capable. I still have that hunger and that desire to get up to train every day. To better myself as a fighter, to perform in front of the fans. So retirement is just not in my mindset right now. You guys are going to be seeing me for a while.”

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Benn and Eubank Jr put on a fight of the year contender in April - 12 gruelling rounds that saw both men sustain heavy damage and even left Eubank Jr hospitalised from severe dehydration – but he walked away as the rightful winner on the night.

Eubank Jr’s father had a brace of fights with Nigel Benn in the 1990s that shaped a generation of British boxing and was the origin of this cross-generational family rivalry.

In the build-up to the first fight, Eubank Sr was publicly against the fight even happening because of the dangers posed to his son in relation to the rehydration clause that meant Eubank Jr had to weigh 160lb at the weigh-in and no more than 170lb on the morning of the fight.

After looking like he had fully denounced his already long-estranged son, Eubank Sr made a dramatic entrance at the 11th hour as he shook the boxing world and provided the extra boost Eubank Jr needed to get over the line.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

But Eubank Jr revealed they had a frank conversation about his retirement following the victory.

Eubank Jr said: “He [Eubank Sr] had the conversation with me and I told him, ‘This is not the time, old man’. He retired at 32, so in his mind, he can’t understand how I'm still doing what im doing at 36. So I get it. But he’s not me. He doesn’t feel what I feel in the gyms and in these rings.”

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters. For pricing and more information, click here.