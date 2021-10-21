Chris Eubank Jr signed microwave selling for thousands on Ebay

A microwave signed by Chris Eubank Jr is selling for tens of thousands of pounds on Ebay.

Eubank Jr was returning to his hotel in Newcastle city centre before his fight with Wanik Awdijan earlier this month when he was swarmed by fans asking for pictures.

He was then approached by a man holding a microwave, which he wanted the boxer to sign.

After some initial confusion at the request, 32-year-old signed the top of the microwave and a video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

The microwave has now been auctioned on Ebay and had reached a bid of £65,900 as of Thursday afternoon.

Eubank Jr has since said he will match the winning bid and donate the proceeds to a charity of the bidder’s choosing.

“Been sent a link to an eBay auction that's selling the microwave I signed in Newcastle,” he said.

“No idea how much it’ll go for but to make this a more meaningful situation whatever the winning bid is I’ll match it and give the money to a charity of the winner’s choice.”

The appliance has attracted almost 100 bids since it went on auction at a starting price of £50 on Wednesday afternoon.

After opening Thursday morning at a price of just over £100, the microwave had reached a price of £50,000 within a few hours of Eubank Jr’s tweet.